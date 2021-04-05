The General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abd al-Rahman bin Abdulaziz al-Sudais, delivered his scientific lesson on the jurisprudence of fasting and its purposes within the fifth scientific session at the Grand Mosque, on the platform of Manarat Al-Haramayn.

During the lesson, His Excellency reviewed the definition of fasting and its virtues in Ramadan and the conclusion of the benefits and rulings, as well as the purposes of fasting, including achieving piety and self-purification, remembering the poor and needy and comforting them, achieving patience and preserving the health of the body.

Sheikh Al-Sudais explained the desirability of fasting, namely: hastening the breaking of the fast and seeking the blessing of the dawn, and from his blessing is the assistance in obeying God Almighty, delaying the dawn, and that the suhoor rises at the end of the night and remembers God Almighty and prays for his forgiveness, then prays the dawn prayer in congregation. It is like the reward of the fasting person.

This lesson comes within the framework of the scientific and advocacy mission of the Two Holy Mosques, in order to educate the residents, visitors and students of knowledge, and to benefit from the scientific lessons held in the two holy mosques, organized by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.