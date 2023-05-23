Emilia Romagna flood, the League: “The myth of the efficient Region has long since fallen”

“The myth of the efficient Region has long since fallen. An example for all is the collapse of the health system in the face of the Covid emergency. Today it is another emergency, this time an environmental one, which brings out the structural and administrative deficiencies of the regional system”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it Jacopo Morroneformer Undersecretary of Justice of Forlì, Northern League deputy and profound connoisseur of the politics of Emilia Romagna.

Is the flooding in Emilia Romagna the fault of climate change alone or are there political responsibilities?

“But what climate changes, in Romagna there has been a conjuncture of various concomitant meteorological phenomena which, combined with the hydrogeological instability that has already been underway for years and a hydraulic system that suffers from lack of maintenance and disjointed skills, have led to a disastrous situation. The overused ideological mantra of ‘climate change’ is good for avoiding responsibility and diverting public attention from the real root causes of this situation”.

Do you think that the Region, which has always been governed by the centre-left, has made mistakes?

“Certainly the various regional governments have many responsibilities. Let’s just think of the fact that the current president Stefano Bonaccini has been extraordinary commissioner for the mitigation of hydrogeological instability for eight years and that there are quite a few resources on which he could have counted to remedy situations of instability and hydraulic problems that have been known and studied for some time. On this unfortunately tragic occasion, the programmers, planning and spending capacity limits of the Region came to light, which we have denounced for some time, clashing with the media drumbeat of the Democratic Party” .

