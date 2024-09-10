The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) made “improper” use of emergency contracting in 2021, according to the audit carried out by the Intervention of this public entity dependent on the Ministry of Health during that year. In the document, the auditing body reproaches the Government led by Juan Manuel Moreno for abusing a practice that allows direct contracts to be awarded, when the legal framework that supported it was no longer in force and the impact of the pandemic was “very moderate”. The Board continued to sign this type of contract for a value of up to 300 million euros, also ignoring practically all of the 11 recommendations that the SAS auditors made in their 2020 report, in which they warned of the need to avoid emergency contracts and to follow ordinary procedures whenever possible, given the exceptional nature of these contracts.

The audit of the SAS Intervention, carried out by Eldiario.es The report, which this newspaper has been able to consult, concludes with an “unfavorable” report on the direct contracts awarded throughout 2021, after analyzing a sample of 126 contracting files with an expenditure of 56.6 million euros, out of a total of 3,669 related to works, services and material purchases. The Intervention maintains that these emergency contracts and the extensions of those made in 2020 contravene the Public Procurement Law as they are not justified. The document points out that they are contrary to Instruction 1/2021 of the Andalusian Ministry of Finance – in which the Ministry of Health was warned that emergency contracting should be of a residual nature – and to the Instructions of the State Public Procurement Advisory Board of April 10, 2020, which again warns of the exceptional nature of these contracts because the legislative framework that supported it, article 16 of Royal Decree Law 7/2000, was repealed.

The Andalusian Government does not seem to be concerned about this unfavourable report. “In Andalusia, the contracts have been subject to all the internal and external legality controls of the Chamber of Accounts,” said the spokesperson for the Andalusian Government, Carolina España, who pointed out that all the contracting files are published. “In 2020 and 2021 the situation was very complicated due to Covid. The important thing was to save lives and that is why emergency contracts were made,” she insisted.

The SAS Intervention questions the “situation of imperative need” experienced in 2021 due to Covid, as argued by the Junta spokesperson, and casts doubt on the emergency nature, arguing that during the second state of alarm the pandemic “was very moderate”. Its report also warns that the abuse of this type of express contracts caused “risk situations” in public spending, since, as they were not processed through the free competition procedure, the conditions of aptitude, capacity, economic, financial, technical and professional solvency or the prohibitions of contracting with the administration of the successful bidders could not be verified.

The SAS auditors also indicate that some of these awards – in the case of contracts for services and works – were not justified by Covid and warn that most of the contracts were executed after the mandatory one-month period for emergency contracts. They also question the control of these contracts by pointing out that in some “there are no records of positive acceptance of the investment made or it is not duly signed.”

The Court of Auditors considers the Junta’s “defective planning”

Sources from the Moreno government also downplay the importance of this report and emphasize that it is a sample of more than 3,000 contracts and that in no case have there been complaints that the money was not used as stipulated in the award or that it was diverted to other activities or particular uses. As the spokesperson has pointed out, these same sources point to the fact that Report of the Chamber of Accounts in which it audits the contracts signed by the Andalusian administration during the pandemic in 2020, whose critical observations, collected as a “qualified opinion”, stipulate that the Junta’s contractual activity during the pandemic “is in compliance, in significant aspects, with the applicable regulations”.

That document, however, in its point 15 delimits the time frame of the audit “in the files formalized in the 2020 financial year. However, taking into account that the de-escalation process was prolonged over time, those events or actions that occurred during 2021 have been analyzed to the extent that it has been deemed necessary for the best fulfillment of the planned objectives”. Sources close to the Court of Auditors specify that there may be specific issues regarding 2021, although the bulk of the 201 files analyzed focus on 2020.

In this report, the Court of Auditors notes that the Andalusian Government has “defective planning” in one out of three express contracts. It also warns that emergency contracts must be made in accordance with the criteria of “necessity and proportionality, limiting them in the objective scope as well as in the temporal scope” and asks the Junta to reflect on whether the aspirations pursued with this practice could have been achieved with “alternative procedures, less restrictive of competition”.

Permanent control of the expenditure in question

The Intervention document for 2021 is dated November 23, 2023. Previously, this oversight body submitted its audit for 2020 in which it incorporated “qualifications”, pointing to deficiencies of the Board when carrying out emergency contracts, and established up to 11 recommendations, of which, the following year, only one was fulfilled, according to the 2011 report. The 2020 analysis was delivered to the SAS on November 9, 2022. All audits are a posteriori because that year the Moreno Government changed the mechanism for financial control of prior expenditure for the Ministry of Health, which requires the Intervention reports to be issued before the contracts are signed, to permanent financial control, which determines that they have an annual character and are therefore carried out subsequently.

This mechanism has just been extended to the rest of the contracts of the entire Andalusian administration, which has generated criticism from the PSOE, which argues that during the processing of the ERE case, the lack of control of prior expenditure was one of the main battering rams of the PP to justify fraud in the management of these public aids. After learning of the “unfavorable” report of the SAS Intervention, the spokesperson of the Junta and Minister of Economy and Finance has not questioned the suitability of extending the model of continuous inspection to the generality of the Junta to guarantee greater control of expenditure.

The two reports from the SAS Intervention that question the Junta’s express contracting are not the only ones. The Andalusian PSOE reported last week that there are at least nine other audits by this entity on the provincial contracting platforms of the SAS corresponding to 2020 and 2021 that also warn of irregularities, including the fragmentation of contracts to prevent them from being put out to competitive tender or extensions outside the law, and which also question the lack of justification for the need for the emergency.

The socialists have been warning about these irregularities in contracting for some time and demanded that all the Junta’s express contracts justified by the pandemic be analyzed in a commission of inquiry in Parliament, which the PP’s absolute majority prevented. Sources from the PSOE-A explain that they are waiting for the conclusions of the 2022 Intervention report, since the Ministry of Health continued to make this type of contracts, despite the fact that the regulatory framework was repealed, during 2022 and until November 2023. The Junta has again resorted this year to this type of direct contracts to solve the waiting lists in public health for an amount of 283 million of which 42% will be allocated to agreements without free competition with private health care.