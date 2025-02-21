The Junta de Castilla y León has allocated 4.62 million euros in 2024 to execute different measures of the Strategic Plan of Agrifood Cooperativism 2024-2027 in its first year, as stated by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development, María González Corral, during the meeting of the Cooperativismo Committee held this morning at the National Parador of Tordesillas, in Valladolid.

The meeting of this body, participated by the Ministry and the Governing Council of Union of Agrifood Cooperatives of Castilla y León (URCACYL), has allowed to evaluate the fulfillment of the strategic plan that contemplates 44 measures with a budget of 23 million, with which the Board and Urcacyl seek to “boost the cooperative model as a formula for the development of the primary sector of the community,” González Corral explained.

Among the commitments launched by the government of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the referral to Cooperative dimensioning aidwith which 157 applications have been met for more than 448,000 euros through nine different lines.

In this sense, it is possible to review the measure aimed at promoting the incorporation of new partners through the payment of their fees, which has registered 145 aid for more than 197,000 euros, or those focused on facilitating the merger between cooperatives, which has subsidized with almost 159,000 euros the three registered operations.

Priority entities and partners

Second, the Board has allocated 3.9 million to complement aid to the first installation of young people and improvement plans of those cooperative partners considered priority for the percentage of business they maintain with cooperatives recognized as priority entities. This distinction for these societies tries to promote a professional model, and the cooperatives themselves also They will have a favorable treatment in various aid, especially in the case of investments in agri -food industries.

On the other hand, among the initiatives that will be developed from now on is Creation of the Master of Agrifood Cooperativism. For this, an agreement has been reached with the Chair of Social Economy of the Faculty of Commerce of the University of Valladolid, which will be allocated 30,000 euros for its implementation “throughout this year”, González Corral has advanced .

Likewise, it will be done A diagnosis of the degree of digitalization of cooperatives From Castilla y León, and then, an economic support program will be established to execute this digital transformation process, “without a doubt one of our priorities in front of the Ministry, given the importance it has in the improvement of competitiveness, both both of the farms, as of the management of the processes of the transformative industry, “added the counselor.

Once the Cooperativism Committee is finished, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development has proceeded to close the X Day of Cooperativas Youth organized by Urcacyl in the same National Parador of Tordesillas.

These days, which on this occasion have had the participation of 26 cooperative young people, have served to provide training on the functioning of cooperative government bodies; taxation and financing; legal aspects and economic regime; the importance of communication; the application of new technologies; key elements of the PAC; The role of public administrations, or relations with food distributors.

In her speech, the counselor has reiterated the commitment of the Board with those measures that favor the generational relief, emphasizing the possibilities offered by the cooperative sector, which generates 4,000 million euros of billing4,000 direct jobs and has 37,000 associated families. “The cooperative model generates wealth in the rural environment, ensures access to inputs with tight costs and makes it possible to market productions through channels to which it would be impossible to reach individually, among other benefits,” he said.