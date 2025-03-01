03/01/2025



Updated at 2:26 p.m.





The Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Board of Castilla y León, Gonzalo Santonja, has promised “a forceful intervention” before the “destruction” suffered by one of the Roman camps of the siege of the Cantabrian wars to the fortified cute citadel of La Loma, next to the current town of Santibáñez de la Peña, north of Palencia, after the ditches open by an excavator in the excavator in the excavator in the excavator in the excavator in the excavator Site. The land is owned by the Neighborhood Board of the Heras de la Peña, not municipal, and it was the one who authorized a Galician company to plant trees in the cataloged archaeological enclave, despite the fact that “it is a totally illegal work” for being a “rustic land of cultural protection, not a bic”, explained to ABC Manuel Maza, at the head of the City Council of Santibáñez de la Peña, which paralyzed Intervention, although it was already late and the “destruction” is already done.

Gonzalo Santonja explained that he was aware of the event on Thursday night and that yesterday, Friday, the Director General of Heritage, Juan Carlos Prieto He visited the place, next to the provincial archaeologist and the Delegate of Culture in Palenciato see the scope of what he has described as “a tremendous nonsense”: “It is a Cantabrian Castro that is surrounded by three camps, one main and two secondary, and the first of the secondary ones is the one that has been shattered irreparable“, He regretted, highlighting that the mayor of the Palencia municipality” is desolate and does not understand “how it has occurred when there was no” permission “for the work.

“I promise a forceful intervention because you cannot admit, apologize or justify,” added the counselor, for whom it “seems lies” that these ‘things’ continue to happen, and recalled what happened with the Roman road of Castrocalbón, in the Leon province. “Fortunately they happen on a few occasions but it is bleak and they produce a tremendous impression.” He has insisted that he does not understand how it has happened in an area in which “everyone knew” of the importance and “archaeological interest” of these camps.

For the counselor, who does a particular “is objectionable”, but in this case it has been a neighborhood board, owner of the land, “it is an unacceptable qualitative leap.” In this regard, he stressed that the investigation of the case is in the hands of Seprona and that The “intention” of the Board “is not going for the lower part of the sanctioning spectrum”, whose maximum recalled that there are 600,000 euros.