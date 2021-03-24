The collapse of health systems in different parts of the world as a result of the pandemic, as well as the debacle of the global economy, had its correlation in the field of culture this last year, which suffered the brutal impact of cancellation of shows and the temporary closure of museums, cultural spaces and bookstores, in dramatic domino effect; a reality that put a restless sector on hold. The parate translates into a unprecedented crisis.

Paradoxically, the last year proved to what extent culture is necessary (for those who are, of course, fortunate enough to have access to it). It is not for nothing that the supply and demand for virtual content reached an unprecedented peak in these months, a phenomenon that is registered globally. And that proves that we do not speak, as an idiotic logic would dictate, of mere recreation: reading, art, music, films and proposals that came to us through online platforms served as vital allies when it comes to coping with seclusion and paralysis.

Everything suggests that the virtuality we inherited from this context will continue to coexist in the future with face-to-face proposals, as part of a hybrid dynamic: the leap to virtual life accelerated as a result of isolation and consolidates social networks and digital platforms in a leading place for communication, education and culture. We are not talking about a temporary phenomenon but rather a process that was accelerated as a result of the pandemic.

Of that amalgam between the real and the virtual In turn, new formats, languages ​​and aesthetics emerge: a new scenario that we are beginning to naturalize and that forces us to think about ourselves cwith one foot on the ground and the other on the screens: we already inhabit, simultaneously, both the physical and the cybernetic worlds. There are things that will never be the same again.