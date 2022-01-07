The most logical thing, due to occasions and perseverance, would have been a victory for Espanyol against Ponferradina in extra time thanks to a bit from Nany Dimata. The Belgian forward took to the field in the last minutes, He had a header in the add-on to avoid the extra time and in that period, before the penalties, He again had two imprecise but clear shots, demonstrating his dominance in the area. The Belgian shouted in the middle of his silence this course, where he had only participated 387 minutes and accumulated six weeks injured.

The Belgian striker, engaged and happy at Espanyol, arrived almost a year ago. He did it on the last day of 2021 market, from Anderlecht and after accumulating 18 months without playing and another five of depression for the few minutes they gave him in the Belgian entity. He lived at Espanyol for five regenerative months, in which he alternated starts with substitutions, but showed a lethal scoring index: five goals in 17 shots, practically one in three of his shots went inside.

It bought Espanyol, a sine qua non condition in case of promotion, for 2.3 million, and the forward hopes that in this second round he can have more prominence. In the shadow of RdT, the season changed the Belgian international in lower categories with the arrival of Loren Morón (he passed him) and with Vicente Moreno’s system change, which went from 4-4-2 to 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 in many games to leave RdT alone.

Against Ponferradina, the forward demonstrated other of his virtues, such as the game between the lines. Dimata, a footballer who stands out for protecting the ball and unloading the game due to his corpulence, demonstrated his ability to play face-to-face and help energize the attacking game, virtues that on many occasions are incompatible with the game of Espanyol and with RdT, who also likes to come between the lines and play the game. Situations that make Loren a more useful resource due to his better compatibility with Madrid.

After a year of ups and downs for Dimata, of muscle regeneration after hardly suffering serious injuries during this period, The forward waits for a longer opportunity to be able to perform and get closer to that footballer who amazed the Belgian coach and who aroused the interest of the big Bundesliga clubs.