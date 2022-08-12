The mayor of Jumilla, Juana Guardiola (center), starred in the toast along with other authorities. / MC CAÑETE

The Jumilla Wine Exaltation Festival recovers all its splendor in its twenty-third edition, after two years without being held. In this way, as a starting signal for the Fair and Patron Saint Festivities, the gardens of Salones Pío XII were once again the scene of the celebration of this act, which brought together more than 1,200 people on Thursday night to extol the benefits of the precious liquid and toast to peace.

Among them were local authorities, led by the mayor of Jumilla, Juana Guardiola, councilors from other towns of the Protected Designation of Origin, as well as representatives of organizations related to wine and festive groups.

After the projection of a video remembering the previous editions, the act began with the intervention of the Councilor for Agriculture, Juan Gil, who highlighted, among other things, the work of farmers and winemakers. “Behind every drop of our wine there are thousands of years of work,” he said. Afterwards, the stand-up comedians Trino and Martínez performed, starring in various scenes and jokes related to wine.

From there, attendees had the opportunity to taste the wines from the 18 participating Jumilla PDO wineries, accompanied by a catering with different tapas, cheeses from Central Quesera Montesinos and fruits from Campos de Jumilla.

The group Los Guapos took care of the musical section, which enlivened the event with national and international pop songs.

Coinciding with midnight, came the toast led by the mayor, Juana Guardiola: “May Jumilla wine be a transmitter of peace to all corners of the world and improve people’s lives.” A firework display was also set off.

In addition, the Wine Fountain was inaugurated in King Pedro’s garden, where a base of barrels was crowned with an enormous white heart. During these days of festivities, the water will be replaced by wine and will become an icon and a perfect ‘photocall’ for Jumillano and visitors.