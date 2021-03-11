The Jumbo enjoyed a spectacular Wednesday, with wins and leads for the Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the Paris-Nice and for Wout van Aert in the Tirreno-Adriatico. The Slovenian was very happy to have shown that his work was translated into a success on the first day of the mountain of the French event, although he specified that the objective is to reach the last goal in yellow.

“The goal is to have the yellow jersey in Nice, but the team deserved it because they worked very well and are very strong. We must be optimistic in the next stages. We will do our best and see what that means for the result. I’m super happy that we have two victories for the Jumbo, including Wout van Aert’s in the Tirreno“, highlighted the double winner of La Vuelta.

For his part, Belgian Van Aert celebrated his victory and said that it is “something perfect to fight for the overall”: “At Strade Bianche and at the opening stage of the Tirreno we have seen that we have a strong squad. We are very happy, with great motivation for this week. Starting with a win is perfect for the overall. We will see what the next stages bring, but a goal has already been achieved, “he said at the finish line. Roglic and Van Aert aspire to continue at the top of both rankings.