“I want you to draw what I see through my window,” he says a lady from Recoleta asked him. He was dedicated to that assignment Jorge Janco (59) shortly before the start of his quarantine, sitting on a folding bench. Forearm resting on the blade. The feet on the sidewalk of an irregular corner.

The following week he would be at a nearby junction, fulfilling a similar request while answering the questions: “How much the drawing?”, “How much the postcard?”, “Where did you learn to draw like that?”, “From Didn’t you study anywhere? ” He listens to them 15 years ago, in the first half of the month. That half that usually works in Buenos Aires, to be able to rest in his native Jujuy the other fortnight. Except in a pandemic, when he had to pause for ten months.

Janco arrived in Capital in 2004: a health problem with one of his daughters proved that, if God exists, he cares here. The medical scare passed, but the afternoon pastime, after mornings of clinics, ended up staying. It’s of draw in ink pen, a high precision pen with a refillable reservoir. He estimates that it has eight drops. Four is enough to do a work. “That’s what drives people crazy: that, from so little, so much comes out.”

Janco draws with a stylograph, which is a high-precision pen with a refillable reservoir. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

Janco says. And he continues with the numbers: he remembers how much he charged for his first job, he knows how many hours it takes him to make a drawing (from 40 to 50), he can define in ten seconds how much to ask for a work. But he is aware that there is an energy that is impossible to measure. “If you evaluate it, it is no longer art,” he sentences. Like his technique, which he calls “Vibrationism”: “I say that because the line is not continuous, you see? It is like energy itself. It has no direction or structure. It can go anywhere, but something is forming ”.

Janco calls his technique “vibrationism”, because the line is not continuous. Photo Andrés D’Elía

He explains it while drawing short lines, one next to the other. The retina will join them and it will allow you to see the Palacio de Aguas Corrientes, or the Colón, or the Congress, the Embassy of France or that of Brazil. Perhaps the Palacio San Martín or the Miter train station in Retiro, his first drawing in times of a pandemic. Or one of the dozens of less famous Buenos Aires street corners that also deserve a painting. He started with small-format drawings, but his fans and clients gave him the confidence to fill 50 by 70 sheets.

Plans on hold

Janco in March, before the start of the quarantine. Due to the pandemic, he had to interrupt his activity for ten months, for he is already back. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Until March, Janco was preparing his next show. The last one had been more than a year ago, in a gallery on Guido Street. He also planned to continue making his way in Europe, where he already traveled in 2017 to draw. He did not cancel those plans. Just, like all of us, he made them wait. Meanwhile, write a book with his experiences as a cartoonist in which their works will be shown, on an odd page.

Janco invests in each work between 40 and 50 hours of work. Photo Andrés D’Elía

But, before all that, several decades ago, Jorge was a fifth-grade student in a public school in San Salvador de Jujuy, and his illustration of the Roman Colosseum He was worth the admiration of his peers. The teacher ushered them in, one by one, to contemplate Janco’s natural technical feat.

Since then, Jorge has not stopped drawing: the wolf of Gimnasia de Jujuy for his brother to take to the field, the cartoon character Gilgamesh El Inmortal, Tribilín and Donald Duck on posters to decorate assaults. One fine day, he quit his job as a handyman at a sugar producer because he felt that he was being “brutalized.” Instead, he started the company live off your creativity.

Jorge Janco lives off his drawings. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

She designed and sewed stuffed animals, or Disney character costumes, to promote a raffle for a trip to Walt’s country. He hammered a sheet metal to make a door-size Santa face. He rummaged in glass shops to be able to make transparent posters for a bowling alley or build a warehouse for an internet café.

The idea in mind was always the same: “Generate visual impact”. That “wow” that always woke up among those who stopped to see how he drew. Today, with social distancing, there are fewer but they are. When the Retiro station is finished, it will move from its spot next to the Torre de los Ingleses to the Faculty of Engineering And there his fans may be more.

These days, Jorge Janco was next to the Torre de los Ingleses, portraying the Miter de Retiro train station. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

That “wow” was also pronounced by him, when he arrived in Buenos Aires for the first time. “I left here, Retiro, and asked the taxi driver to take me to the most beautiful places. He walked me through the Plaza San Martín, took Juncal, the 9 de Julio, made me see the Colón and the Obelisco, went around the Rosada and went through Rivadavia. And I thought ‘What a city’. The city is taking me. Jujuy is my home, but Buenos Aires put the artist stamp on me”. With patience, after ten months, he was able to return to his second home.

NS