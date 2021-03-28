The anime of Jujutsu Kaisen finished yesterday Friday, and did it with the highest possible note. MAPPA, the studio responsible for adapting the work of Gege Akutami, did an excellent job with this author’s manga.

He managed to recreate in the best possible way those that this mangaka embodied in his work. The series stands out for its action, dynamism and a good dose of humor and drama. It was why I needed to have a big closure, and it was.

Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end in a fantastic way

If you have not seen the last episode, better not read what follows. If they already did, go ahead. The point is that the final battle they fought Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki she was superbly animated.

He has practically no complaints anywhere, and he is a strong contender for best fight of 2021. That is despite the fact that this year he is only a few months old. The point is that Itadori demonstrated again what he is capable of using the technique of Black flash.

Jujutsu Kaisen: When would the second season come out?

The latter experienced it Hanami in a previous battle, but now the victims of this one were the brothers That and Kechizu. But who also shone in this fight was Kugisaki.

In fact, MAPPA shifted the focus of attention between both students of wizardry, to increase the drama in the scene. It certainly worked in his favor, as this fight will be one of the most remembered in years. How long did this whole sequence take to put together?

An animated sequence that will become unforgettable

We don’t know, but the result lasts about half a minute. However, it’s fair to say that the rest of episode 24 also stands out for its animation.

It does not matter that one of the villains had an occasional adjustment to his design. It didn’t really ruin the flow of combat. The end of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen it was great. It is undoubtedly one of the best anime available today in Crunchyroll.

The most admirable thing about this sequence of Jujutsu Kaisen, which we share with you on video, is the synchronicity of Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki.

We had seen something similar before, but the difference in techniques between the two makes them stand out more. Too bad the second season of the anime is not confirmed. A movie will be available before it arrives, and we hope full details will be revealed soon.

Sources [1][2].



