As Club América finishes its participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament where they will seek to win the championship by starting as favorites in the Liguilla, the azulcrema board is working for what will be the next Clausura 2024 tournament.
The Eagles urgently need to reinforce the left wing, this so that there is more internal competition because Salvador Reyes has not given the width and requires a generational change given the seniority of Luis Fuentes who is already on his way out, therefore, the ideal candidate for that position is the youth youth squad from Santos Laguna, Omar Camposfor whom they would have bid up to 5 million dollars for their services.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe Eagles and the Warriors have begun negotiations since last weekend so that Omar Campos join the azulcremas ranks ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to their report, the capital team offered 5 million euros by the letter from the 21-year-old defender, adding that the La Laguna team would keep a 20% capital gain from a possible future sale. Likewise, both the representative and the player would have given approval to carry out the transaction.
It should be noted that the negotiations are advanced and close to the final stage, so it is most likely that if the transfer is finalized, the player would be announced once the Águilas’ participation in the current competition ends.
