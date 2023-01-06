It is no secret to anyone that the drug trafficking business is one of the most lucrative in the world. For this reason, the big bosses are surrounded by luxuries and eccentricities.

‘El Chapo’ Guzmán is no exception, much less his son Ovidio, who was recently detained by the Mexican authorities. Well, the young man, besides following in the footsteps of his father, he is heir to large amounts of money.

In fact, in 2009, heThe magazine ‘Forbes’ cataloged El ‘Chapo’ Guzmán as one of the wealthiest men in the world along with magnates such as Carlos Slim, Alberto Bailléres and Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

The well-known drug trafficker had at that time a cumulative of 1,000 million dollars, for which it remained on the list for almost 4 years.

In 2013, the magazine could not verify the exact amount or the origin, so they decided to remove it from the list.

In 2019, “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured and it was assumed that after the life sentence, the money remained in the hands of his children.

(Keep reading: Ovidio Guzmán: Judge decrees 60 days in provisional prison for the son of ‘El Chapo’).

Ovidio was arrested this Thursday, January 5, 2023.

According to the ‘Hidalgo Qadratin’ portal, several US agencies claim that Ovidio is “the main administrator of the Sinaloa cartel and specifically of his father’s fortune.”

Joaquín for the year of his capture “had an estimated 12.666 million dollars, according to the account of some witnesses in court”, assured the portal ‘Valora Analitik’.

The figure was never corroborated; Nevertheless, Ovidio Guzmán López reached an approximate of 2,000 million dollars, double that of his fatheraccording to the Mexican outlet ‘Oink Oink’.

More news

How much power did Ovidio Guzmán and ‘Los Menores’ have in the Sinaloa cartel?

Mexico: Operation to arrest the son of ‘Chapo’ left 29 dead

“I got up and heard bullets”: soccer player recounts the capture of the son of “El Chapo”

Trends WEATHER