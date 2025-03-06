The new and brand new Club World Cup organized by the FIFAwhich will be played from June 14 to July 13 in the United States with 32 teams and is born with a vocation to play every four years, will have a global endowment of 1,000 million dollars (about 930 million euros) in prizes, according to the governing agency of world football.

After many doubts, because the sports and logistics details of the tournament had been known but not the economics, FIFA finally made public the money that the teams participating in the elitist tournament will be distributed. He did it after closing several contracts with weight collaborators such as Coca-Cola, Bank of America, the Chinese TV and Electronics Group and the Belgian brewery AB Inbev, in addition to the British television platform Dazn, which will be responsible for broadcasting the event exclusively.

It has been the sum of all these sponsors and collaborators that has allowed to reach such an important amount, that It exceeds that the teams participating in the last World Cup teams were distributed. Qatar 2022’s global endowment was 440 million dollars (409 million euros).

The more than 900 million of the new FIFA tournament is, however, of the 2,467 granted by the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious competition in the world, although the European contest currently has 36 participants and extends for many months (from September to May 31 in this 2024-2025 edition).









Although FIFA has not detailed what the exact distribution of money will be, it has transpired that of the 930 million euros A 500 fixed will be distributed among the participantswhile the remaining 430 will be delivered to clubs based on their results in the tournament.

Greater palmarés and visibility, higher income

On the amount that each club will receive before the Club World Cup Levante the Teel 10 million are fixed, while the rest will depend on a series of criteria established by FIFA, such as the visibility and transcendence, based on the history, palmarés and audiences of each.

As for the sports awards, the clubs will enter 2 million dollars for each victory in the group stage and one for each draw. Those classified for the qualifiers will receive 7 million for playing the round of 16, 12 for the rooms, 20 for the semifinals and 28 for disputing the final. The winner will also have an extra prize of 37 million.

They will participate in the First Club World Cup, which will have the same competition format as the World Cup, twelve European clubs, six South Americans, four Africans, four Asians, four in the Concacaf area (North America, Central and Caribbean) and one from Oceania. And all of them will be joined by the Miami of Lionel Messi as representative of the host country.

Despite the juicy income that promises clubs, the Club World Cup has generated great controversy since the announcement of its creation, because will cause an obvious overload in the football calendaralready tight. However, the complaints have not materialized in a firm opposition to their dispute over the strong support that FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has found, as the influential ECA (European club association), directed by the president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaifi.

«The Club World Cup will not only be the maximum of football between clubs, but also a demonstration of solidarity that will benefit clubs as a whole, on a scale like never before has known (…) FIFA will not remain a single dollar», Said Infantino. And in addition to the one billion promised dollars to be distributed among the classified teams, a mechanism of solidarity will be established to allocate part of the income of the competition to other clubs in the world.

New female competitions

The announcement of the economic endowment of the New Club World Cup was not the only announcement of FIFA in the last hours, since the governing body of world football also announced that it has approved that the first edition of the World Cup in Women’s Club takes place in 2028, without giving details about the place where it will be played or dates, and the creation of a new tournament: the Cup of champions. This will be played annually except the years in which there is World Cup in Clubs and will bring together the champions of each Confederation, as with the Male Intercontinental Cup.

That champions will start in 2026. It will have previous rounds according to the status of the confederations and will end a ‘Final Four’ that already has dates for its first three editions: 2026 (January 28, February 2), 2027 (January 27-31) and 2029 (January 24-28).

Finally, with the Women’s World Cup in Selections of 2027 already attributed to Brazil, FIFA formally invited Africans and members of Concacaf to apply by 2031, and Africans and Europeans by 2035.