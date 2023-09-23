Ahmed Jamal Al-Din (Hangzhou)

Yesterday, the activities of the 19th Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8, were officially opened, with the participation of 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries, competing in 40 games. The tournament was opened by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, in the presence of a number of world heads of state and senior figures. Public and sports figures, at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium “Big Lotus”, with a crowd of 80,000 spectators.

The UAE flag was carried by Ahmed Al Mansouri, player of our national cycling team, and Ghaya Shuhail Al Shuhail, the team’s pitcher in the queue of countries, in the presence of the participating UAE delegation.

The ceremony witnessed 16 diverse acts that lasted for 120 dazzling minutes.

Our national teams in 6 sports will begin their participation in the tournament, as our national judo team will open its grill, with light weight competitions from today until Tuesday, amid great ambitions for our team during the competitions of this tournament, which witnesses the participation of 203 male and female players from 28 countries.

The draw for the competition took place, in the presence of Muhammad Jassim Al-Sajwani, Assistant Secretary of the Judo Federation, the team’s administrator, and the first team’s coach, Viktor Syktrov, and resulted in strong confrontations for our team at the women’s and men’s levels, as Bashirat Kharudi, in the under-52 kg weight category, faces the North Korean champion, Wei Kim, while she plays Patso Altan in the under-57kg, with Friese Clemence from Laos.

The men’s competition will witness the holding of 6 matches in the light, medium and heavyweight competitions over the three days, with Narmand Bayan in the under-66 kg weight facing the winner of the match between the Yemeni Saeed Saad and the Thai Poontanam, while Abdul Karim Ali will play in the under 73 kg weight with the North Korean Kim. In the under-81 kg category, Talal Shafeli will meet with Japanese Ueno Yohei, and in the under-90 kg heavy weight category, Gregory Aram will meet the winner of the match between the Uzbek Daflat and the Vietnamese Bu Anh Thai. As for Dhafer Kosovo, in the under-100 kg category, he will meet the Lebanese Nassif Elias, and our team will conclude its journey. In the tournament, Omar Marouf met with Kyrgyzstan champion Zabarov Simek in the over 100 weight category.

Today also begins the competitions of our national rugby team, as it begins its journey on the first day against Nepal, then meets Afghanistan, and finally faces China.

Our national shooting team will also begin its journey with the 10-meter rifle competition, with shooter Yasmine Tahlak, while our national fencing team, through Zainab Al-Hosani and Sheikha Al-Zaabi, will participate in the women’s epee competition.

Rugby and archery

E-sports

Our national e-sports team opens its participation in the tournament, in the first official appearance of the game in the Asian Games, after it was approved experimentally during the last edition in Jakarta in 2018, as our team participates in the “FIFA” game, through a meeting between Ahmed Al-Suwaidi and Vietnamese Trong Duc Hue. , and Ali Al-Hammadi to the Qatari Ahmed Al-Mughaysib, and in the game of smart people, which witnesses the participation of 142 male and female players from 45 countries, Wafia Al-Maamari and Rawda Al-Sarkal participate in the “singles category.”