Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The national judo team ended its camp in Moldova, and leaves from there tomorrow to Russia to participate in the Grand Slam Kazan, which will be held from May 5 to 7, in which 430 players and players representing 84 countries are competing, including 10 Arab countries that are next to the Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and Algeria, as well as a team of refugees.

The Russian Kazan Championship is witnessing our player Victor Skrtov, the bronze medal winner in the under 73 kg weight at the Asia-Oceania Grand Judo Championship, which was held recently in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and will play his first match in Kazan next Thursday, while Ivan Rima Rinko’s colleague apologized for participating in the competitions. Heavyweight under 100 kg, due to a slight shoulder injury, so the Maldivian national coach, Bacal Viasislav, preferred not to participate in order to prepare better for the World Championship matches in Budapest.

Yesterday, Muhammad bin Thaaloub Al-Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, made a phone call to the team’s delegation before leaving Moldova, in which he urged Victor, Evan and coach Bacall to focus more during the coming period, and to prepare well for the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from 23 to 8 August 2021, It was preceded by participation in the World Senior Judo Championship, which will be held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, during the period 6-13 June, and that the national team achieves positive results that confirm the UAE judo boom.