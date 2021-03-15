Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On March 24th, the judo team consisting of players, Viktor Skrtov, participating in the “under 73 kg” weight, and Ivan Remarenko, in the “under 100 kg” weight, will join the teams participating in the Tbilisi Grand Prix Judo Championship, hosted by the Georgian Federation from 26 Until March 28, the championship gathers 85 countries, including 9 Arab countries that are next to the Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, Qatar.

The participation of our team in the Georgia championship comes in a new dress under the supervision of the new Maldivian coach, Bakal Vyasislav, and after an ideal preparation period that started in the joint camp Tel Aviv last February, then participated in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam tournament for the first time in the same month, and then moved to a camp in Bulgaria for 3 weeks, After he apologized for participating in the Tashkent Grand Slam tournament, which was won by the Japanese national team.

Mohamed bin Thaaloub Al-Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, confirmed that the preparation of the first judo team is proceeding perfectly according to the preparation plan set by the Federation’s Board of Directors in accordance with the vision of the technical committee of the team to reach the Tokyo Olympics next July in an outstanding manner.

He said: Granting the Bulgarian camp, the new coach Bacall gave a comprehensive idea of ​​the level of individuals, and this in turn will gradually be reflected in the performance of the players, starting from the Tbilisi Grand Prix tournament in Georgia.