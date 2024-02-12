Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The delegation of the first national judo team, headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee, Secretary-General of the Federation and treasurer of the International Judo Federation, will arrive in Azerbaijan, tomorrow, Tuesday, to participate in the “Baku Grand Slam” Judo Championship for the year 2024, which will be held during the period from 16 to 18 This February, with the participation of 64 countries, including 3 Arab Gulf countries, namely the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Our team’s delegation includes player Batsu Altan, who is participating in the “under 57 kg” competition, and player Karim Abdel Latif in (under 73 kg), and the draw for the tournament has been set for two o’clock on Thursday afternoon at the Baku Marriott Hotel, and the first team’s coach will attend the draw ceremony. Victor Syktrov, while the competitions begin next Friday morning.

Our first judo team concluded its training camp yesterday, in Georgia, as part of its annual program in preparation for the next Paris 2024 Olympics and the participations that precede it, most notably the World Judo Championship, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from May 18 to 24, as the conclusion of the qualifying tournaments for the next Olympics under the supervision of the International Federation. For judo.

The current Baku Championship will be followed by the establishment of a new international training camp for the entire senior team with the participation of many judo teams in Uzbekistan in preparation for participation in the Tashkent Grand Slam Judo Championship, which will be held during the period from the first to the third of next March, and whose lists have so far witnessed 52 countries applying to participate. Among them are 5 Arab countries represented by the teams of the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco and Lebanon, and our team is participating in the tournament with 8 players.