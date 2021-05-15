Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first judo team continues to prepare to participate in the World Judo Championship, to be held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, during the period from 6 to 13 June, which is preceded by the meetings of the Ordinary General Assembly of the International Judo Federation, on Thursday 3 June in Budapest, with the participation of Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary General of the Federation. International Federation Fund. 110 countries have so far applied to participate in the tournament, represented by 567 male and female players, including 10 Arab countries, which are next to the Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Lebanon, and Yemen, and the refugee team consisting of 11 male and female athletes is also participating. . Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, confirmed that the UAE national team is participating with two players: Victor Skretov, winner of the bronze medal in the weight of under 73 kg in the Grand Prix of Asia and Oceania Championship for Judo, and the bronze championship of Russia recently, and the player Ivan Rima Renko, a participant in the heavyweight competitions under 100 kg. , Who was absent from the Russian championship by the decision of the coach of the new Maldivian team coach, Bakal Vyasislav, as he was affected by a slight shoulder injury, which enabled him to prepare well for the World Championship, which comes at the end of the players’ preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, which begins next July 23. Al-Deri praised the efforts of the International Judo Federation, which was keen to establish its qualifying tournaments for the Olympiad despite the circumstances of Corona, and ridiculed the health precautions strictly for it, which contributed to its success, noting that the World Championship in Hungary represents a good opportunity to complete the program of preparing the national team for the game, which is represented by Victor And Ivan, who qualified early for the Olympics, with points. Al-Deri expressed his hope that life will return to normal, after judo has confirmed that it is alive and well and that all members of the judo family are fine. He said: We are satisfied with what has been achieved during the exceptional period that was accompanied by the pandemic, and it is sufficient for the game to maintain its strong presence and continuity, to continue its role. To build bridges of friendship and peace between peoples and generations.