The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has agreed to admit to processing the request for protection requested by the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón due to the public demonstrations made by the Secretary of State for Justice, Tontxu Rodríguez, and by the spokesperson of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Patricia Plaja. The judge, instructor of the Democratic Tsunami case and that he has identified Carles Puigdemont and Marta Rovira as being investigated for a crime of terrorism, reported before the governing body of the judges that both had made statements from which it is possible to infer the intention to influence the judicial procedure, as well as that of “disturb” or “disturb” him in the exercise of his jurisdictional functions. The permanent commission of the CGPJ gives Rodríguez and Plaja 10 days to present allegations.

The decision of the governing body of the judges has been made by majority, with the votes in favor of the substitute president, the member Vicente Guilarte, and the conservative members José Antonio Ballestero, Ángeles Carmona and Carmen Llombart, and the progressive Roser Bach. Members Mar Cabrejas and Pilar Sepúlveda, both from the progressive sector, have voted against. The matter once again strains the relationship between the CGPJ, whose mandate expired five years ago, and political leaders linked to the Government or its parliamentary partners.

García-Castellón’s request for protection reached the governing body of the judges last Monday. The head of the Central Court of Instruction 6 denounced Rodríguez and Plaja for statements that both have recently made to the media. In the case of the Secretary of State for Justice, it was in an interview granted on November 8 to Radio Popular-Herri Irratia, in which Rodríguez accused the judge of wanting to “influence” the negotiation between PSOE and Junts by pointing out Puigdemont in the investigation and charging Rovira with terrorism in the Democratic Tsunami case. “I have no idea if he has a reason or not, but what a coincidence it has to be on this day, hey. Look, it could have been a year and a half before or a year and a half after, well no. It has to be right in the middle of the negotiations. If that is not influencing, may God come and see…”, stated the Secretary of State. Plaja’s statements were made during a press conference, in which the spokesperson for the Generalitat pointed out that those who are responsible for administering justice, “some, not all, seek not only to condition political negotiations, but also to punish them, prevaricating.”

The possibility of judges requesting protection from the CGPJ when they are “disturbed or disturbed in their independence” is included in article 14 of the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ), but it is a path with few practical effects, beyond the fact that it may lead to a call for attention to those responsible for the reported conduct. The procedure is developed in the Regulations of the Judicial Career, of 2011, which establishes that, among others, disturbing or disturbing actions will be considered “statements or demonstrations made in public and collected in the media that objectively represent an attack on the independence judicial and are likely to influence the free resolution capacity of the judge or magistrate.”

Once the request is accepted for processing, which is the step that has been taken now, the CGPJ will wait to receive the allegations and then make a decision. To do this, the permanent party will submit a proposal to the plenary session, which will be put to a vote. The resolution granting the protection may agree, according to the regulations, to “require the person, entity or association to cease the action that motivated the request for protection,” and “adopt or promote the adoption of the measures that are necessary to restore the protection.” damaged judicial independence.” The resolution adopted by the plenary session can be notified to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the document registered before the CGPJ, García-Castellón maintains that Rodríguez’s public statements represent a “disturbance” in his “independence”, to the extent that the criticism comes from an “organ”, the Secretary of State for Justice, to which they correspond, “among other functions, those of support and cooperation with the Administration of Justice […] or participation in the relations of the Ministry with the governing bodies of the General Council of the Judiciary.” Regarding those of Plaja, the magistrate considers that they could involve the commission of a crime of slander with publicity, “susceptible to being prosecuted ex officio by openly imputing to an authority the commission of a criminal act, judicial prevarication”, for which, he affirms , has also addressed the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate it.

The agreement adopted this Thursday by the permanent commission indicates that on repeated occasions the CGPJ has stated that the granting of protection is based on the concurrence of circumstances that, analyzed from “an objective point of view”, reach “sufficient virtuality” to achieve disruption of judicial independence. And in this case, according to this body, from the account of events reflected in the request for protection, it can be considered, from the beginning, that there is “sufficient grounds to admit the petition for processing”, so it agrees to admit it and gives a period of ten days to the Secretary of State for Justice and the spokesperson of the Generalitat to present allegations. The matter will then be submitted again to the permanent committee for the adoption of a final resolution.

The member Mar Cabrejas has justified her vote in a writing in which she explains that in her opinion in this case the requirements for the admission of the amparo request to processing are not met: that the actions of third parties referred to by the magistrate not only harm the value of judicial independence, but also influence the judicial decision-making process. However, he has proposed that the permanent adopt a declaration in which it would be made clear that the statements denounced by García-Castellón “are inadmissible and must be classified in the fair terms they deserve: an unjustified excess of criticism of the decisions judicial actions that when they come from public and political officials take on especially serious profiles.”

