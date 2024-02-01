The provisional president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Vicente Guilarte, has called an extraordinary plenary session next Monday, February 5, in response to the request of nine members of the conservative sector. The purpose of the call is to analyze and respond to the criticisms and disqualifications made by the spokespersons of several parliamentary groups last Tuesday in the Congress of Deputies during a plenary session in which the lower House finally rejected the proposed amnesty law for those involved in the processes Catalan independence movement.

The agenda sent to the members for next Monday states that the meeting will address a “statement from the full Council on the statements made on January 30 in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies collected in the media and “whatever issues arise from them.”

The members of the progressive sector view this call with reservations, especially because they believe that it is one thing to defend the independence of the judiciary and quite another to establish restrictions on freedom of expression and the inviolability of parliamentarians, although they admit that some of the expressions heard in said debate were made without foundation and constituted excesses, which in any case the president of the Chamber, Francina Armengol, had no reason to prevent or censure.

The letter requesting that the plenary session be held criticized the president of Congress for having acted with “acquiescence” and “mutism” in the face of criticism of the judges, which was especially virulent in the case of the Junts spokesperson, Míriam. Nogueras, who described the judges as “prevaricators” in several passages of his speech. Gerardo Pisarello, deputy for Sumar, a party that makes up the coalition government, also spoke in the lower house of “prevaricating judges.” Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont also joined the criticism through social networks. In a message broadcast on

