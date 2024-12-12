The Judiciary unanimously rejects compensating the judge who imprisoned Juana Rivas

The plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has unanimously rejected this Wednesday the claim of patrimonial responsibility promoted by the judge of Granada Manuel Piñar Díaz, who asked to be compensated with 100,000 euros for alleged “damages and losses,” elDiario was informed. .es sources of the institution. The decision can be appealed before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The judge who imprisoned Juana Rivas asks the Judiciary to be compensated with 100,000 euros for “damages and losses”

The magistrate, whom the governing body of the judges sanctioned for publishing private data of a minor and investigated for his insults to public officials, alleged in his petition that the actions of the CGPJ damaged his “physical and emotional health” and his “honor.” and public consideration”, which led him to request early retirement and reduce his income.

Piñar was the judge who handed down the first sentence against Juana Rivas for fleeing with her children so as not to hand them over to her father, who was accused of abuse, and who rejected the woman’s release from prison after the Government granted her a pardon.

The magistrate, retired “voluntary” since last June 30asked the CGPJ to be compensated for the alleged “damages and losses” derived from its actions and as compensation for the economic amounts that it will no longer receive due to its decision to retire early.

Piñar was sanctioned by the CGPJ for disseminating private data of one of Rivas’s children. In addition, he was the subject of another disciplinary investigation for the sexist comments and insults against members of the coalition government that he posted on his Facebook, but the body refused to sanction him because it considered that it was an intervention “in his private capacity as a mere citizen.” Piñar considers that these actions harmed both his “physical and emotional health” and his “honor and public consideration.” And, consequently, he made the aforementioned claim of 100,000 euros that the CGPJ has refused to grant him.

Two criminal investigations

In addition, Piñar has the status of being investigated in two criminal cases. The first derives from those insults and sexist comments published on her Facebook, which Juana Rivas’s lawyer, Carlos Aránguez, took to court for a possible hate crime. These publications included personal disqualifications towards several members of the Executive, such as Pedro Sánchez or Fernando Grande-Marlaska, but also towards former ministers such as Irene Montero, José Luis Ábalos or former vice president Pablo Iglesias. He also used the term “feminazi swill” or illustrated with the comment “feminazi communism” information about a work trip that the former Minister of Equality Irene Montero made to New York.

Manuel Piñar, the judge “obsessed” with Juana Rivas who insulted half the government



In his statement in court last February, Piñar denied having published them and declared himself the victim of “persecution.” “I have nothing to do with those comments attributed to me. I am not the author. In this act I denounce a violation of important fundamental rights and marked persecution at the political level. “This is reminiscent of times past,” he stated, according to the videos of that statement published by laSexta. Aránguez affirms that the investigation of this case is close to completion. And remember that he also has another open investigation for a possible crime of false testimony in which he is summoned to testify on January 14.