The 21 members of the plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) have assumed this Thursday the critical report that three of their members wrote on the preliminary draft of the sexual freedom law that the Government is preparing. The text, which questions the two key aspects of the law (the definition of consent and the disappearance of the crime of sexual abuse) has been debated in plenary session and voted unanimously, which implies a hard blow to the norm promoted by PSOE and United We Can. The report of the Judiciary is mandatory, although not binding, for the parliamentary processing of the law.

The report of the Judicial Power questions the main changes introduced by the norm known as law of only yes is yes, whose origin is closely related to the ups and downs of the judicial journey of the La Manada case. The first sentence on the attack suffered by a young woman in the Sanfermines of 2016, dictated by the Provincial Court of Navarra, qualified the facts as abuse, understanding that there was no violence or intimidation, which triggered a huge social debate, encouraged feminist protest and precipitated the reform of the Penal Code. The Supreme Court corrected that ruling and sentenced the aggressors to 15 years in prison, but the reform went ahead and, after consulting with a group of experts, the Government proposed a text that defines consent for the first time and eliminates the crime of abuse. sexual.

The Council considers that it was not necessary to introduce a legal definition of consent, because the Penal Code already part of the lack of consent to punish crimes against sexual freedom (Article 181 punishes those who “without violence or intimidation and without consent , I will carry out acts that violate the sexual freedom of another person ”). But in addition to considering it “unnecessary”, the members maintain that the formula chosen to define consent may alter the usual rules of criminal proceedings and affect the principle of presumption of innocence.

They refer to article 177.1 of the draft reform of the Penal Code, which establishes that “it shall be understood that there is no consent when the victim has not freely manifested through external, conclusive and unequivocal acts, in accordance with the concurrent circumstances, his express will to participate in the act. ”. That is, it is not defined what consent is but what it is not, which will oblige the accused, according to the Council, to demonstrate that these conditions did exist (free demonstration, conclusive and unequivocal acts, express will to participate in the act) to defend their innocence. This situation implies, according to the Council’s report, “shifting” the burden of proof, since it is always the prosecution that must prove with evidence that the crime was committed.

Jurists predict that the incorporation of a definition of consent will not prevent the so-called secondary victimization or double victimization that the victim suffers when being forced during the judicial process to explain and remember what happened. With the definition of consent, they argue, the debate will revolve around the existence of all the elements that are included in the definition, “which will cause the interrogations to focus on the way in which the victim usually gives sexual consent.”

The report also questions how the elimination of the crime of abuse has been carried out to integrate all acts against sexual freedom into a single category of crime of sexual assault. Jurists agree that the denomination should be unified, but they believe that it could have been done by maintaining the difference between the behaviors that are now considered aggression (those committed with violence and intimidation) and those that are considered abuse (acts against sexual freedom but without violence and intimidation).