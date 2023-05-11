The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman must transfer the ownership of a vehicle registered in her name to the name of her ex-husband, after he proved his ownership of it, and registered it in her name fictitiously to avoid seizure.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she be obligated to return ownership of a vehicle. And in the event that she does not possess or dispose of it, oblige her to pay an amount of 30 thousand dirhams and legal interest at 12% from the due date until full payment, indicating that the defendant had a marital relationship with her, and because of the existence of “execution” by seizing his money and property – including the disputed vehicle. A fictitious ownership record of the defendant.

He said that he asked the defendant to return the ownership of the vehicle, after marital problems arose between them, which ended in divorce, but she delayed him.

During the consideration of the case, the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so he swore it in the form of “I swear by God that I am the primary owner of the car in question, that I paid its value and its installments from my own money, that the defendant did not pay its value, and that I transferred its ownership to her name to avoid seizure and not because she is the real owner.” she has”.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that it saw from the documents submitted by the plaintiff what constituted preliminary evidence, but that it was not sufficient to form its belief. It was decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so he swore it according to the specified formula, and accordingly the case was straightened and his ownership of the vehicle was proven.

It ruled that the defendant be required to transfer ownership of the vehicle.