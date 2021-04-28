The General Council of the Judiciary will not finally lead to the Constitutional Court the law promoted by the PSOE and Podemos to limit their capacities when they are in office. The body met this Wednesday in an extraordinary plenary session to discuss the proposal of eight members, in favor of raising a conflict of powers before the highest interpreter of the Magna Carta, and ended up dismissing it, with thirteen votes against. What did exist was an agreement to transfer a Common position on the standard before the European Commission, which these days is working on its annual report on the quality of the rule of law and plans to conduct a round of interviews that include the institution.

The CGPJ’s decision is much less proactive than expected by the majority of judges’ associations, on the warpath against the new law, which came into force on March 30, and against what, in general, they consider an attitude aimed at to continue “gradually piercing judicial independence.” Almost half of the judicial career, some 2,500 judges belonging to the Professional Association of the Magistracy, the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association and the Independent Judicial Forum have already brought their complaint to Brussels.

Last week, the vice president of Values ​​and Transparency of the EU, Vera Jourova, demanded that the other proposal of law registered by the two partners of the Executive be withdrawn to lower the majorities required in the Cortes and to be able to renew the CGPJ without the PP, and the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, announced that the request would be complied with. Jourova also pointed out, however, that he did not see “in principle” problems of fit in the rule of law of the law that prohibits the Judiciary from making some appointments.

In the Council there are concern about the impact that the norm may have especially in the Supreme Court, where there are already seven vacancies. But the proposal of the eight members appointed at the proposal of the PP, aroused misgivings in other members, supporters of letting the political parties (PP and Vox have already moved to do so) who resort to it.