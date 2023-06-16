Magistrate José Antonio Vázquez Taín, investigator of cases such as the crime of the Asunta girl or the theft of the Calixtino Codex, has become in recent years the most mediatic judge in Galicia, not only because of his magnet for cases that monopolized the general attention, but also because of his multifaceted profile as a novel writer, documentary director and regular radio and television commentator. That hyperactivity can now put him in a bind: the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has opened a file on him for very serious or serious misconduct, for carrying out activities incompatible with his position as judge. Council sources indicate that these activities would be related to audiovisual businesses, specifically, his participation in a production company whose incompatibility with the exercise of the judiciary had already been warned by the governing body.

The opening of the file implies that the CGPJ plans to sanction the magistrate, head of the Criminal Court 2 of A Coruña. The punishment provided for a serious offense is a fine of between 501 and 6,000 euros, but very serious ones can lead to suspension, forced transfer or separation from the judiciary. The decision to open a file on him comes after the promoter of the CGPJ disciplinary action verified that Vázquez Taín was carrying out other activities outside the judiciary without having obtained the permission of the governing body of the judges. Sources from this body point to the creation of a film production, exhibition and marketing company to which the magistrate is allegedly linked. These sources explain that he created the production company and then requested the mandatory authorization from the Council, but the CGPJ denied it. Even so, he went ahead with linking him to the company.

The Galician magistrate has presented two audiovisual works in recent years. The first of them, pilgrims, is a documentary about women on the Camino de Santiago released in 2022, which the judge promoted as his first audiovisual experience. Produced by the company Mundo Redondo Producciones, the work was sponsored by the Xunta de Galicia and Xacobeo 21-22. Last March he presented The Mozarabic way: blood, sweat and faith, a documentary that narrates the history of the Vía de la Plata produced by the company Amarola Producciones, of which his wife, the lawyer Beatriz Seijo Méndez, is the sole administrator. The company was incorporated in April 2022 and its corporate purpose is the “production, exhibition, distribution and commercialization of all kinds of film productions or products in the widest range”.

The Organic Law of the Judiciary allows judges and magistrates to make their work compatible with teaching and legal research, in addition to literary, artistic and technical production and creation, but vetoes “direct, administrative or economic participation in companies or companies commercial, public or private, of any kind”. For this reason, although the versatile character of Vázquez Taín as a novelist, commentator and even documentary director is well known, sources from the governing body of judges point out that the incompatibility for which he is being investigated is not this artistic creation but his alleged participation in a company of which, according to these sources, he owns 50%.

Audiovisual production has been the last vocation exhibited by judge Taín, born in A Merca (Ourense) in 1968 and who as a media magistrate is loved by some and hated by others. His first destination helped him to be known, in 1999: the agitated Investigation Court 1 of Vilagarcía de Arousa (Pontevedra), where he earned nicknames such as the Galician waiter either the Robin Hood of Vilagarcía for his ability to work and his determination in the fight against drug trafficking. There he also learned to win the sympathy and respect of the members of the State security forces with whom he worked, and at that time, above all, of the Customs agents. In 2003, a Taín who appeared a lot in the press and was already famous in Galicia ordered the arrest of the smuggler Marcial Dorado, accused of drug trafficking.

In 2005, the judge was assigned to Mataró (Barcelona), but he wanted to return to Galicia and it didn’t take him long to do so. The Xunta del PP, in the last stages of the Government of Manuel Fraga, appointed him director of the Center for Judicial Studies and Public Security, a position that did not exist until then. But in a matter of months, after the regional elections, the PSOE-BNG bipartite government arrived and Vázquez Taín was dismissed. He had to return to Mataró, where he stayed for a year and a half. The great heyday of him as a judge came at his next destination, the Court of Instruction 2 of Santiago, where the most famous cases of the time ended up ending up: the theft of the Calixtino Codex (2011-12) and the death of the girl Asunta Basterra (2013-14).

Coinciding with the purpose of these instructions, Galicia first and then all of Spain discovered his vein as a writer. Criticism rained down on him when he published, in the Compostela publishing house Teófilo, The legend of the hidden saint, in which it was not difficult to find parallels with the shady events of the cathedral of Santiago. And many already wondered where the red line for Taín was when, after the Asunta casesigned for Espasa to write three novels and presented Hell comes fast. The work deals with the disappearance of a girl, but drug traffickers and hit men also appear in it. The protagonist is inspired by his current wife, just as he is the main character in her first novel. In both works, he acknowledged that he was also based on real people, such as Civil Guard and police investigators, to build the figures that populate the pages, and quite a few characters appear with his real name. After these books, Taín requested the transfer to Criminal Court 2 of A Coruña, the city where he resides.

In 2012, his fame took its toll on him. An ex-con obsessed with Taín waited at the school bus stop ready to throw a corrosive liquid at the magistrate’s son. The offender failed, but caused damage to three other children and two women, and he ended up going back to prison.

In his transfer to the criminal court of A Coruña, Taín was looking for the tranquility that he could not find in the investigative courts to turn to his role as a writer. Since then he has published five other books with Espasa: killing is not easy, the bottomless sea, Great trials in history, Pulse to the State, beyond and above. At the same time, his interventions as a commentator, commentator and contributor to radio and television programs, such as Ana Rosa’s (Telecinco) and A Tarde (TVG), multiplied.

It is not the first time that the CGPJ has considered sanctioning judge Taín. Already in 2014, a file was opened for personally resolving the challenge filed against him by José Manuel Fernández Castiñeiras, the main defendant in the theft of the Calixtino Codex in the Cathedral of Santiago, which occurred in 2011. The instructor of the file had requested the suspension of the judge for very serious misconduct, but the Disciplinary Commission of the CGPJ considered that, although Taín did not follow the procedure established for recusals (transfer to a higher instance for it to resolve), the facts did not constitute a misdemeanor.