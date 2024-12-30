The Judiciary investigates Judge Ruiz de Lara for his insults to Sánchez and his wife

The General Council of the Judiciary has taken the first step to investigate Commercial Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara for several messages published on his social networks in which he insults the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his wife, Begoña Gómez, has informed the governing body of the judges. The Promoter of Disciplinary Action, Ricardo Conde, has agreed to open an information procedure against the magistrate. This is a first procedure, prior to opening a file that may lead to the imposition of a sanction.

Sources from the governing body of the judges consulted by elDiario.es explain that in the last plenary session, held on December 18, it was agreed to send to the disciplinary authority a message that the magistrate had published four days before on his X — account. before Twitter—and in which he accused the head of the Executive of carrying out a “coup” for “attacking the judges.” Furthermore, on December 28, Ruiz de Lara publicly disqualified his wife by calling her “Barbigoña.” Both messages motivate the opening of the aforementioned information procedure, according to the aforementioned sources.





Ruiz de Lara was already the subject of a file being opened a few months ago for calling Pedro Sánchez a “psychopath without ethical limits” and the State Attorney General “personification of dishonor” on social networks, although the matter ended up on file and was not sanctioned.

Then, the disciplinary authority presented a proposal to file that indicated that since he had deleted his Twitter account, it was not possible to prove whether he wrote the messages and whether he did so identifying himself as a judge. That proposal was approved thanks to the votes of the conservative majority that the Permanent Commission had at the time, while the three progressive members voted against. In September of this year, almost a year after the disqualifications, he was appointed member of the Court that approves aspiring judges who are experts in commercial law by the Permanent Commission of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

Ruiz de Lara is not exactly someone who goes unnoticed in the race and is especially known in the associative field. He is the judge who was in charge of the Super League case for months and signed the controversial order that supported the frustrated project of Florentino Pérez and other soccer magnates. In addition, he is a spokesperson for a minority platform for judicial independence that disseminated a guide against the amnesty through the CGPJ corporate email.