Jonathan Maicelo He was reported for allegedly having physically and psychologically violated his ex-partner Samantha Batallanos. The complaint was filed by the former Miss Grand at the San Isidro police station on December 8. The Ministry of Women supported the model and the State granted her protection measures against her alleged aggressor.

What happened to Jonathan Maicelo?

After being reported by Samantha Batallanos, Jonathan Maicelo denied the serious charges of which he is accused and assured that the person who has exercised physical and psychological violence is the model. Furthermore, he publicly accused her of extorting him for a sum of S/50,000. In response, she said that they are unfounded allegations and that she will sue him for slander and defamation.

Regarding the complaint that the boxer filed against Batallanos, the PJ would not have found conclusive evidence to provide protection measures to Maiceloas the model indicates: “They have notified me of my protective measures and they have also notified me that he has not. He gave the medical examination, they have not been validated. Protection measures have been denied“.

Why did Samantha Batallanos denounce Jonathan Maicelo?

Samantha Batallanos She denounced the athlete for physical and psychological violence and will also sue him for defamation for accusing her of extorting him: “What follows is that everything is referred to the Criminal Prosecutor's Office. They are the last drowning blows that he can do to try to avoid any type of punishment that may be awarded to him.“.

What did Jonathan Maicelo say?

At first, Maicelo preferred to remain silent; However, he surprised his followers by pointing out Batallanos as the aggressor and accuse her of extortion. He claimed to have proof.

Where to ask for help in cases of violence against women?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts ofdomestic violenceor sexual, do not hesitate to call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free. This has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Besides, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service.

