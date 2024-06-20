This Thursday, the General Council of the Judiciary gave its approval to the file of the file that was opened against magistrate Manuel Ruiz de Lara for publishing messages on the social network X (formerly Twitter) in which he called the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. , “psychopath without ethical limits,” and referred to the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, as “the personification of dishonor in the race.” The Permanent Commission has approved by majority – members Roser Bach, Mar Cabrejas and Pilar Sepúlveda have voted against – the agreement of the promoter of the disciplinary action to close the internal investigation because it has not been proven that the magistrate invoked or used his judge status to disseminate such comments.

The messages were published on the social network in November of last year, the date on which the promoter of the disciplinary action, Ricardo Conde, the disciplinary authority of the council, initiated an information procedure to investigate whether this and other messages disseminated by the head of the Commercial Court number 11 of Madrid incur in any of the disciplinary offenses contemplated by the Organic law of judicial power.

“Who was going to tell us that we were going to be presided over by a pathological narcissist with clear traits of a psychopath without ethical limits and willing to do anything, even destroy the rule of law, to remain in Moncloa.” “It was logical that a pathological liar like @sanchezcastejon choose the pathological lying servant @felixbolanosg at the head of the ministry of @justiciagob so that he could manipulate, omit the demands of @CoeGreco and continued the path of attack @PoderJudicialEs WE WILL RESIST”, are some of the texts distributed.

After several months of analysis, the promoter considers that, despite the fact that there is “a constant and notable correlation between the magistrate and the aforementioned profile”, it has not been possible to determine the authorship of the messages (which the magistrate denied), nor the authenticity of the same, as reported by the governing body of the judges. Likewise, regarding the possible commission of a disciplinary offense consisting of “directing to the powers, authorities or public officials or official corporations congratulations or censure for their actions invoking the status of judge, or making use of this status,” Conde explains that it has not been It is proven that the author invoked or made use of his status as a judge.

“Even assuming the tweet and its authorship are true, in no case would there be that other action that includes the type in question of invoking the status of judge, or having used it when formulating his criticisms,” concludes the promoter, which recalls that the doctrine of the Supreme Court establishes that the notoriety of the judge’s status is not sufficient in itself to impose the sanction.

Finally, in relation to the offenses due to inattention and inconsideration, Ricardo Conde points out, “in accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office,” that it has not been possible to determine whether the statements, if attributed to Ruiz de Lara, were made as mere citizen or making clear their status as a member of the Judicial Service, which also entails archiving the file.

