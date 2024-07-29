The only democratic president in the world who is openly trying to be shackled by a corrupt judicial system is Bernardo Arévalo. He has been under this threat for almost a year since he was unexpectedly and overwhelmingly elected by urban youth and indigenous peoples, who defended the integrity of the vote through intense mobilizations throughout the country for more than a hundred days. Finally, Arévalo assumed the government in the early hours of January 15, after a turbulent day in which the “Pact of Corrupts” (the coalition of political, bureaucratic, business and criminal elites united by fear of independent justice) continued to conceal from him the result obtained at the polls. Since then, they have not stopped harassing him.

The “Corrupt Pact” has mutated into a “Coup Pact.” Its members are fewer, as bureaucracies and grey-toned businessmen have distanced themselves, but the hard core that remains is radical and very powerful. It doubled its lobbying funds in Washington to enamor Donald Trump’s inner circles with the narrative that Arévalo is the product of electoral fraud and that his agenda is Chavista. They are betting that, if the Republican candidate returns to the White House, they will be able to carry out a coup without consequences. To legalize it, they need the judicial system that they captured four years ago. Until now, they control it almost completely. In fact, Attorney General Consuelo Porras has become an operator and spokesperson for the political opposition and is in charge of disarming the Government, while the high courts reinforce her.

She managed to cancel the official party, Movimiento Semilla, tying the hands of its caucus in Congress, while criminally pursuing its leaders, including President Arévalo and Vice President Karin Herrera. Acting outside her jurisdiction, she confiscated electoral evidence to prove, she says, alleged fraud in the presidential election of June 26, 2023 (which, she claims, would have only occurred in the presidential election, not for mayors or deputies). That is the basis for justifying the coup. Consuelo Porras could not do it alone without the help of the high courts.

Porras’ permanence in the prosecutor’s office has had a double cost for President Arévalo. She has become the main threat to democracy and is taking away the symbols of authority as head of state. At the same time, she is the main cause of his fall in public acceptance; in just four months of management (January to May), according to Cid-Gallup, it fell from 78% to 53%. For the first time in 40 years of democracy in Guatemala, the rating of a president refers to his deficit in the face of the broken rule of law.

International attention on Guatemala is focused on this judicial system captured by the mafias. At Arévalo’s request, the OAS formed a commission to monitor the election process for the high courts, which is underway and will conclude in mid-October. These judges are appointed through a procedure that involves universities, associations of registered lawyers and magistrates from the courts themselves, who make up lists that are sent to Congress for their final election. In total there are 296 magistrates: 26 from the Supreme Court and 270 from the Court of Appeals. In addition, in the last two weeks the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Inter-American Commission have visited the country, and their conclusions are consistent: the judicial system is the thorn in the side of democracy.

The last election of the high courts four years ago was a disaster. The same mafias emboldened after dismantling the International Commission against Impunity (CICIG) in September 2019 began the recapture of the entire justice system and started with these courts. Through a parallel and illegal system revealed by the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office then headed by Juan Francisco Sandoval, the dark groups were able to place nine out of ten magistrates. When they were discovered, the deputies decided to keep the old courts that had been imposed by the former presidential candidates Alejandro Sinibaldi and Manuel Baldizón, both later persecuted by Guatemalan and American prosecutors under serious accusations of corruption and crime. The mafia courts recently acquitted them and now criminalize the prosecutors who investigated them, who have been forced into exile.

The Corrupt Pact’s revenge plan reached the founder of the newspaper Guatemalan President Jose Ruben Zamora, who this Monday has been in prison for two years on spurious charges and hearings delayed by judges and the prosecution, and who was subjected to systematic psychological torture until President Arevalo arrested him when he took office.

Edgar Gutierrez He is a former foreign minister of Guatemala and a political analyst.

