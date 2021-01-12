The ruling party of Deputies is advancing with the preparations to meet in extraordinary sessions, without the accompaniment of Together for Change, which requires prior consensus on the issues. They want guarantees that the Judicial Reform or the new Procuration law will not be discussed, two initiatives that President Alberto Fernández included in the convening decree. This discussion tenses the start of the extraordinary and heats the debate in Congress.

The negotiation pledge is, again, the virtual operating protocol. That regulation expired on January 3 and the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, has already circulated it among the block heads so that they can sign it digitally to be able to meet between January 20 and 27, as planned.

The text sets the extension of the face-to-face system, only with the excepted connected remotely, until February 12.

Until now, it has been signed by members of the allied bloc led by José Luis Ramón and the bulk of the Federal interblock (its boss Eduardo “Bali” Bucca, the Cordobes who report to Governor Juan Schiaretti and the progressive Luis Contigiani). Also the former change Felipe Alvarez who set up his own bloc, while the president of the Lavagnista bench, Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez had not yet done so.

However, in Together for Change they refuse to do so until they have a reliable scoring of the issues that will be debated between January and February. “The requirement is to know what we are going to deal with, because the President’s list is long,” they point out.

“In this context of requests for amnesties and pardons, we are not in session unless it is with a clear agreement and explicit issues”, He assured Clarion the new president of the Civic Coalition bloc, Juan Manuel López.

“There is nothing complex. They do not want to meet because they are all on vacation,” they counterattack in the Front of All.

The truth is that both judicial issues are on the government’s agenda and in the end of the year toast that President Fernández shared with the legislators of the ruling bloc asked them to promptly discuss the judicial reform and the change in the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

However, in the ruling House of the Lower House they assure that this debate will remain for February and at the bottom, they recognize, they do not yet have the number to get approved.

For now the session on Wednesday 20 will be “light”, with few controversial topics. Among them, the debt sustainability project – which has already had the green light in the Senate.

Also the initiative that seeks to reactivate the construction industry and includes tax laundering; the one-time benefit to the relatives of the ARA San Juan crew members, and the law to increase the financing of the Science and Technology System that plans to bring investment in this sector to one point of GDP by 2023.

Lastly, the extension of the Biofuels Law is in doubt, since to deal with it it is necessary for the President to send an extension of the extraordinary agenda.