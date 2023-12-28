He Texas Governor Greg Abbott promoted a new immigration law which, among other measures, turned into state crime illegal entry into the territory of the United States, so that people can be tried without having to take them to a federal jurisdiction. While waiting for its entry into force, the measure generated and a precedent questioned its application.

As planned, The new immigration law would come into force in the state starting in March from 2024. However, some speculate that it will be contested. The precedent is a 2012 case in which the Supreme Court evaluated Arizona's measures against federal legislation.

And the measures that the Lone Star State wants to implement have aroused criticism, not only from associations in favor of migrant rights, but also from other actors, among them, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, which has mentioned that the state does not have the authority to monitor and prosecute immigration crimes.

If the case is taken to the Supreme Court, it is possible that it will rule in favor of the federal government, as happened with Arizona at the time, according to the site. Ballotpedia. At that time, the authorities considered that the only entity in charge of immigration policy should be the federal government.

That 2012 case determined that states cannot implement their own immigration laws. in reference to the time when Arizona enacted a law in 2010 through which it was considered a state crime to enter the United States and/or work without permission. In addition, this regulation allowed agents to arrest people without a warrant based on their suspicion of illegal origin, as was approved in Texas.

The immigration legislation that Texas approved has already generated an impact

While the new legislation is aimed at discouraging more immigrants from arriving in Texas, the expectation that it will take effect in March 2024 is causing more people to rush across the border.

One of the reasons is that The law will allow Texas agents to arrest anyone they suspect entered the United States illegally. to verify their immigration status and, if their illegal origin is discovered, the person will receive a court order to leave the country or face prosecution for minor crimes, which could lead to jail or paying a fine of up to US$2,000. If she reoffends, she will be charged with serious crimes.

Due to the legislation, record numbers of immigrants are being reported at the Texas-Mexico border. Authorities have reported that in an average of seven days they have encountered more than 9,600 immigrants, one of the highest numbers on record.