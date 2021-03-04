The General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ) has resumed the appointments in the judiciary due to the blockade in its renewal due to the lack of consensus between the Government and the PP. In any case, within the highest body of judges, the division in this regard has been made clear.

The Extraordinary Plenary held this Thursday has managed to gather a minimum consensus to make six of the eight appointments that it had on the table, one of them in the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court. For this vacancy, magistrate Antonio García has been appointed with the minimum support required, 13 votes.

Ignacio Subijana and Juan Luis Lorenzo Bragado have also been elected presidents of the courts of the Basque Country and the Canary Islands, both in a second ballot in which they also obtained the minimum of 13 votes.

In addition, the minimum 11 votes have been exceeded for three other appointments that did not require a reinforced majority: Garbiñe Biurrun as president of the Social Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Basque Country (12 votes); José Antonio Vega Bravo president of the Provincial Court of Salamanca (14 votes) and Luis Miguel Columna president of the Provincial Court of the Canary Islands (13 votes).

These agreements have been reached after it was agreed to remove from the agenda the points relating to the provision of two other places in the Supreme Court, in its Civil and Social rooms, which were the ones that caused the greatest division. Sources from the governing body of the judges have indicated to Europa Press that these two appointments, along with two others also from the Supreme Court, will try to be made in the ordinary plenary session of this month, set for March 25.

The members hope to arrive in this way on time for what may be the last opportunity to make appointments before next March 11 the controversial reform of the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ, promoted by PSOE and United) is approved in the Courts. Podemos, which limits this capacity to the Councils that are in office, as is the current one. Parliamentary sources have indicated to Europa Press that a month later the reform could be approved in the Senate, and in the Council they indicate that this could be extended until early April, so they could still make appointments at the March ordinary plenary session.