The president of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León, José Luis Concepción, at a ceremony held in Burgos in October 2020.

The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has agreed to file the two complaints filed against the president of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León, Judge José Luis Concepción, for his statements last June to a newspaper in which he compared the PCE with the Nazi party. The governing body of the judges considers that those words “may be liked more or less and, like any opinion, may be considered opportune or inopportune”, but also that it is “a personal opinion about a certain political party” that is protected for freedom of expression, according to the resolution to which EL PAÍS has had access. The decision can still be appealed before the permanent commission, the main decision-making body of the CGPJ.

It is the third time that controversial public demonstrations by the president of the TSJ of Castilla y León reach the hands of the Council and remain without sanction. In 2020, the permanent commission was forced to intervene after the commotion caused by some words from Concepción during the first state of alarm due to the covid-19 pandemic in which he charged against the Government of PSOE and United We Can by assuring that it was being used “the paralysis of a country for purposes other than saving people from disease.” Then, the president of the Council, Carlos Lesmes, settled the incident by sending a letter to the judge in which he reproached him for his words and reminded him that the freedom of expression of the magistrates has “stricter” limits. Nine months later, Concepción accused Podemos of “putting democracy in jeopardy.” The CGPJ then opened an internal investigation, which concluded that those words were protected by freedom of expression, so the file was filed without further consequences.

The demonstrations that have provoked the two complaints now archived ―one by Concepción Sáez, member of the CGPJ at the proposal of IU, and another by the Forum of Lawyers and Lawyers of the Left― were carried out during an interview granted on Burgos Newspaper in which the journalist reminded the magistrate, precisely, of the dust that his previous words about the coalition Executive had raised. “Are you still thinking the same thing?” asks the interviewer. To which Concepción replied: “I don’t say it, history says it. Communism has generated more than 110 million deaths in the countries in which it has had some kind of influence since the Soviet revolution of 1917 […]”. The interviewer reminded him that the PCE was “a legal party that normally appears in elections.” To which the magistrate replied: “The National Socialist Party also came to power through the ballot box in Germany in 1933, and we must not remember the consequences of its victory.”

In her complaint, the member Sáez highlighted that with these words the magistrate had violated “the duty of impartiality and its appearance” of the judiciary and, with it, also “the public image of the Judiciary itself and the confidence of citizens in their judges and courts”. The member requested, therefore, “government and disciplinary measures” against the magistrate. However, in its resolution the Council concludes that in those demonstrations there are no elements to apply any sanction to Concepción. It argues that, although with certain limits, judges and magistrates “are not deprived of the constitutional right to freedom of expression” and that the statements by the president of the TSJ of Castilla y León are “a legitimate use” of it.

For the CGPJ, the words comparing the PCE with the Nazi party are a “generic opinion about a political party” that does not constitute “a serious and objective disregard for citizens.” The council also recalls that the previous complaints against this magistrate for his public demonstrations against the Government or United We Can did not give rise to any disciplinary reproach and were finally archived. For all these reasons, it files the two complaints and refuses to open disciplinary proceedings against the president of the TSJ of Castilla y León.