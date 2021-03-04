The president of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, presides during a meeting of the CGPJ. Salvador Sas / EFE

The members of the General Council of the Judiciary They are summoned this Thursday to an extraordinary plenary session to approve eight discretionary appointments that were postponed last week due to the possibility that the PSOE and the PP reached an agreement to renew the governing body of the judges. The members opted a week ago to stop the appointments almost assuming that, seven days later, the agreement for the renewal would be official, which, predictably, would have led the majority of Council members to renounce those votes and leave them now. in the hands of his successors. But the breakdown of the negotiations between socialists and popular has changed the scenario and the plenary session of the CGPJ faces divided the session this Thursday.

The order of the day contemplates voting eight seats: among them, three of magistrates of the Supreme Court (two in Room I, of the Civil, and another in Room IV, of the Social). The appointments of magistrates of the Supreme they are considered key positions, because the elected one retains the position until his retirement, which led the government last fall to suggest that the Council should refrain from continuing to fill vacancies in the high court, something that was ignored. Along with these three positions in the Supreme Court, the Council also planned to put to a vote the presidencies of the higher courts of the Canary Islands and the Basque Country, that of the Social Chamber of the Basque Country and those of the Provincial Courts of Almería and Salamanca.

The seats of the Supreme Court and the autonomous courts require a three-fifths majority (13 votes out of 21), while those of the Audiencias need a simple majority (11 votes). Several members consulted consider that the voting will take place, but doubt that any of the candidates will get enough votes to be elected.

In recent months, the Council has made dozens of appointments after lengthy negotiations that have brought together a large majority of members, both from the conservative and progressive sectors. But at this extraordinary plenary session the members arrive with divided positions regarding whether to address the appointments in today’s session or wait for the ordinary plenary session at the end of March, which has prevented reaching a general agreement on the candidates who are presented to each position.

During this Wednesday there were calls between members in favor of taking forward the appointments with the intention of reaching a last-minute pact on the places at stake, but the sources consulted admitted the difficulties in getting the accounts out. Five progressive members have been voting blank in the latest appointments, understanding that the current Council, whose mandate expired in December 2018, should no longer designate these positions. Of the remaining 16, at least two other members of the conservative sector prefer to wait for the ordinary plenary session scheduled for March 25, so if they finally vote this Thursday, they will foreseeably do so blank. Although the rest of the members of the plenary session, including President Carlos Lesmes, choose to vote for one of the candidates in the running for each seat, there is little margin for any of the candidates to get the necessary votes, although consulted members do not rule it out.