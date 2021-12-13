The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has taken the first step to implement the most exceptional measure of those agreed so far to alleviate the impossibility of appointing new magistrates in the Supreme Court: demand that the Ministry of Justice approve the temporary incorporation of judges to help the incumbents of the First Chamber – the Civil – to draft their sentences. Last Thursday, the permanent commission of the Council gave the go-ahead to the call for help that came from the president of this chamber, Francisco Marín Castán, who requested the secondment to the technical cabinet of five support magistrates to be able to carry out the almost 20,000 cases that has pending. “A point has been reached where it is no longer possible to maintain a reasonable response time if additional reinforcement or support measures are not adopted,” lamented Marín Castán in the text of the request endorsed by the Council.

The governing body of the judges will now send its proposal to the Ministry of Justice, which depends on whether the measure can be implemented. There was hardly any debate, according to sources from the body, because the initiative had two precedents: one in the Third Chamber and the other in the Fourth, in which this formula has been used previously as an emergency remedy in situations of great workload. But it is the first time that the Council has launched the incorporation of magistrates to a chamber to overcome a new situation: the impossibility of filling vacancies due to the blockade of the renewal of the CGPJ – pending for three years – and the recent legal reform that it prevents the current Council from making discretionary appointments while it continues in this interim situation.

There are already more than fifty unfilled places in the judicial leadership, 11 of them in the Supreme Court, the body most affected because each magistrate who loses the court (due to retirement, death or voluntary departure) leaves a gap that cannot be covered automatically. The most affected Chamber is not the First —where there is a vacancy—, but the Third (for contentious-administrative matters), which has suffered six casualties in recent months and, if the Council is not renewed, it will have problems forming courts of law. deliberation from March, when new retirements are expected. The CGPJ has explored several possible solutions for this room, but they have been ruled out for the time being.

The president of the First Chamber of the Supreme Court pressed the alarm button a few days ago and warned that if there are no support measures it will be “impossible” to take on all the work. In the brief presented to accompany the petition, Francisco Marín Castán warns that in recent years there has been an “exaggerated increase in litigation” that has given rise to an “avalanche of resources”, and that the situation has been complicated by one of the ten magistrate positions remains vacant.

The First Chamber is in charge of appeals in civil matters and in recent years it has been overwhelmed by cases related to contracts between individuals and banks, such as mortgage expenses or floor clauses. Resources on this matter represented 23% of those admitted by the room in 2019 and now exceed 51%. And the situation will be predictably complicated because those that are being admitted now have their origin in lawsuits raised in 2017. “We are witnessing the beginning of a process of enormous repercussion on the operation of the room and that will be exacerbated in the coming years,” he warns President.

The data provided by Marín Castán reflect that, since 2014, the entry of resources into the Civil Chamber has increased by 15% each year, with the only exception of 2020 due to the judicial stoppage due to the pandemic. In 2019, 7,280 cases entered and the forecast is that this year will end with more than 11,200 new resources. This in turn translates into an unstoppable increase in pending issues: two years ago there were 12,659 and at the end of 2021 they will rise to 19,500, an increase of more than 50%. “It follows from all this that it is not possible for the court to assume an increase in resources such as that envisaged if reinforcement and support measures are not urgently enabled in proportion to the seriousness of the situation,” says the president.

Until now, an attempt has been made to solve the problem with reinforcements of lawyers in the technical office, who are mainly in charge of deciding which resources are admitted and which are not. But the drafting of the sentences remains in the exclusive hands of the nine magistrates (10 until last November) of the court. And there is the novelty of the proposal: temporarily incorporate five magistrates on secondment to support the incumbents in the decision phase. These magistrates, however, would not be part of the deliberations, but would be attached to the technical cabinet and would dedicate themselves to drafting judgment projects on matters for which there is already “settled” jurisprudence. The president has asked that they have “solid civil experience” in the Provincial Courts.

If measures are not taken, warns Marín Castán, the damage to the administration of justice will be “double:” Not only will the response times for the resolution of appeals be increased, in terms that will be unaffordable, but the dedication of the court it will be absorbed by the resolution of repetitive appeals, which, beyond the resolution of the specific case, contribute nothing to the formation of jurisprudence ”. “It will be impossible, in such circumstances,” concludes Marin Castán, “for the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court to perform its essential function as a court of cassation in other matters.”