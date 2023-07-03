From the left, Jordi Turull, Anna Erra, Carles Puigdemont and Laura Borràs, in Belgium. Parliament (Parliament/EFE)

A new electoral campaign knocks on the door. With no room to catch our breath after the race for the municipal elections, this week the fight for the general elections formally begins, elections that will decide the resistance capacity of the progressive coalition against the push of the right and the ultra-right. In the Catalan political ring, the starting shot of the campaign will be practically simultaneous to a resolution of the General Court of the European Union (TGUE) that could be decisive for the future of Carles Puigdemont. This Wednesday, the European court of first instance plans to publish the sentence on Puigdemont’s immunity, a decision with the capacity to influence a return to Catalonia of expresidentwho fled to Belgium after the independence referendum on October 1, 2017.

The court ruling is double. Apart from deciding whether Puigdemont’s immunity as a MEP is full -also that of his former advisers Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí-, the TGUE must assess whether the decision taken by the European Parliament in March 2021 to lift parliamentary protection was pertinent to the three Catalan independentistas. 400 votes were counted in favor of withdrawing their immunity, almost twice as many as those who voted in favor of guaranteeing them protection. Gonzalo Boye, Puigdemont’s lawyer, maintains that the case responds to a “political persecution” so that the three can be tried in Spain.

The allegation of the lawyers of the Eurocámara maintains that the three representatives of Junts agreed to the act of MEP “probably illegally”, because notification has never been received that the plaintiffs have been appointed or elected parliamentarians in Spain. Despite which, the lawyers indicate, the former Catalan president was treated in a “perfectly correct” way when the then president of the Chamber, the late David Sassoli, granted them the seat by virtue of the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU ( CJUE) which, in December 2019, agreed with the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, on his immunity and resolved that it be acquired after the proclamation of the results of the European elections.

Puigdemont’s future depends, in large part, on what the TGUE, based in Luxembourg, decides. On July 5 “it will be a party for all of Catalonia”, Jordi Turull, general secretary of Junts, predicted a few weeks ago, alluding to the good omens with which he faces the court ruling. Turull believes that the “persistence” of the party’s ideologue will have a “reward.”

In the event that the sentence is adverse to the interests of the former Catalan president, he has the possibility of filing an appeal before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the second instance of community justice, which has already ruled in favor of maintain immunity on a precautionary basis a year ago.

In any case, the Junts roadmap is dotted with red traffic lights and it is a puzzle to find a leader who can perform with full powers, including the rank of headliner when the Generalitat elections arrive. Squeezing the pull of the supreme leader is difficult, while he is still sheltered in Belgium. “I will not return handcuffed or surrender before a Spanish judge to be lenient, I will fight to return free,” Puigdemont assured in January after learning that, by virtue of the entry into force of the reform of the Penal Code, the accusation for sedition was withdrawn but he was kept for aggravated embezzlement —which implies up to 12 years in prison— and for disobedience.

Jordi Turull, the mastermind behind the Junts electoral strategy, is serving a 12-year disqualification sentence for his participation in organizing the illegal referendum on October 1 and has no chance of appearing on the ballot paper. “Nothing will disable my active commitment to the goal of achieving the independence of Catalonia”, he recently stated. For her part, Laura Borràs, the president of Junts, is also in lockdown after being sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison and 13 years of disqualification for having cut up public contracts to benefit a friend of hers, when she was running an entity integrated in the Ministry of Culture of the Generalitat.

Junts’ political rivals design their campaign based on what happens this week in Luxembourg. Within the independence movement, Esquerra, and to a lesser extent the CUP, know that it is not the same to compete against a Puigdemont with the microphone turned off than to find him judicially reinforced. But appearances count. The Minister of Foreign Action, Meritxell Serret, has assured that the Government of Pere Aragonès hopes that the ruling of the TGUE will make it “evident” that by expresident fugitive, his rights have been violated.

