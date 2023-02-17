The threat of collapse that hangs over the Spanish courts is increasingly serious. The lawyers of the administration of justice will maintain the indefinite strike that began on January 24, and that was preceded by several partial strikes in previous months. These professionals, called court clerks until October 2015, have not managed to wrest from the Government, after a 15-hour meeting at the Ministry of Justice, the salary and labor improvements that in some cases have been demanded for a decade. The strikes, according to the conveners, have already caused the suspension of 152,000 trials and views.

The representatives of this higher body of officials, whose function is to direct the judicial office in the procedural technical aspect, arrived at the ministry on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. and left this Friday at eight in the morning empty-handed. Upon leaving, they reproached Pilar Llop’s department for not having made “any concrete offer” to satisfy their demands. “There was no dialogue or honesty, the ministry had no intention of reaching any kind of understanding, they only repeatedly demanded that we call off the strike,” said Juan José Yáñez, a member of the strike committee and the Progressive Lawyers Union ( UPSJ). In turn, Justice accused the lawyers of having abandoned the negotiating table, which they deny. “This is not a strike by workers who want to make ends meet, who are putting their jobs at risk. It is a strike of privileged people who earn 40,000 to 60,000 euros a year. It reminds me a lot of that strike by air traffic controllers,” charged the Secretary of State for Justice, Tontxu Rodríguez. The Government demands the cessation of the strike to resume the talks, to which the organizers oppose. Both sides blamed each other for “taking all citizens hostage.”

While the positions are entrenched, the monitoring of the strike is also affecting the Supreme Court, which was already going through a delicate situation due to the impossibility of filling the vacant positions due to the PP’s rejection of the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary. In addition to the closure of the general registry, another of the consequences is the paralysis of the judicial consignment account, so that 560 million euros have been blocked and, therefore, pending delivery, the lawyers highlight. The problems, meanwhile, worsen with suspended weddings or the suspension of child support payments to minors from separated families. This professional body is responsible for the exercise of judicial public faith —the ability to certify that the facts they are aware of are true and authentic—, the formation of the orders and files and the procedural impulse in general, according to the law.

The first meeting between the parties after more than three weeks of strike —two lawyers left the ministry headquarters after one in the morning to buy some pizzas, making it clear that the meeting was going to last— has only served to further tense the negotiations. And this despite the fact that the day before, Pilar Llop was “sensitive” to the requests of the body of lawyers and declared herself “open to dialogue” in an interpellation of the PP in Congress. “Minister, solve the labor problems that affect her ministry and also prosecutors, judges and forensics,” urged the popular deputy Luis Santamaría Ruiz.

The spokesman for the strike committee, Juan José Yáñez, holds a notebook on the salary adequacy of the LAJ, at the doors of the Ministry, this Friday in Madrid. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

But the meeting held by the strike committee, made up of the National College of Lawyers, the Progressive Union of Lawyers (UPSJ) and the Independent Association of Lawyers (Ainlaj), and various officials from the ministry, headed by the Secretary of State for Justice , did not serve to unravel the crisis. The disagreement is total, as demonstrated by the enormous difference in the data that Justice and the lawyers offer on the monitoring of the strike: the organizers estimate that participation in the strikes ranges between more than 70% and 85%, while the ministry lowers to a fork between 19% and 34%. Fifty lawyers from Andalusia, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Galicia and Aragon gathered at the beginning of the meeting in front of the ministry with proclamations such as “yes we can!” and “Llop resignation!”.

One of the main demands of the 4,441 lawyers of the Administration of Justice in Spain is to receive 85% of the salary remuneration of judges and magistrates, which would mean an average increase of 600 euros per month. The body of lawyers belongs to the A1 group of State officials, the highest in the Administration rank. His salary ranges between 37,697 and 57,722 euros in the courts (plus variable remuneration); and between 42,554 and 58,979 euros in the judicial office, according to data from the ministry.

“We believe that referencing our salaries to 85% of those of judges and magistrates would be adjusted to our responsibilities,” defended Yáñez. Lawyers now earn around 65% of judges’ salaries, according to several lawyers consulted. The labor conflict has its origin, stresses the strike committee, in “the lack of salary adequacy due to the greater functions and responsibilities attributed by Law 13/2009, discharged to the judges and increased in successive reforms, especially that of 2015.” , when the judicial offices came into operation. The lawyers not only direct them, they also order the activity of the courts, so their work is key in the daily transfer of the courts.

The lawyers reproach Justice for the fact that almost a year has elapsed without it having complied the commitment that in his opinion he acquired in April 2022 to “update the remuneration regime” of this body “linking it proportionally to that of the judicial career.” “It is one of the bodies of the administration that has had the highest tax increase,” said Llop on Wednesday in Parliament. The strike committee replied that the increase they are demanding is not linear, like the one that all officials have received, but the aforementioned salary adjustment for their greater responsibilities. But Justice disagrees and maintains that the lawyers “raised their demands without proposing any alternative” asking for a “double salary increase.” “When one sits at a negotiating table, he must start from the demands initially raised and be willing to make some concession; the only proposal made tonight by the lawyers of the Administration of Justice demonstrates a clear lack of will to reach any type of agreement”, sentenced Tontxu Rodríguez.

Another reason for dispute, which Justice seems willing to “study”, is the complement for the destination in which the lawyers carry out their tasks. “For a reason that is difficult to understand, we are classified into five population groups and in the last two, corresponding to small towns, we are paid much less than the rest. However, the officials that we have subordinates receive the same remuneration because they only have three groups, which in some cases causes the lawyer to receive a lower remuneration than his subordinates, which does not seem very correct ”, explained Yáñez. The solution would be to reduce the population groups designated to lawyers from five to three. The National College of Lawyers emphasizes that they reached a “firm agreement” with Justice in March of last year, which in some cases would mean an improvement in the supplement of up to 4,000 euros per year.