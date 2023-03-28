After two months of indefinite strike that has had serious consequences on the functioning of courts and tribunals throughout the country, the Lawyers of the Administration of Justice (LAJ) voted yesterday by majority to accept the salary proposal of the Ministry of Justice and put an end to the stoppages 76% of the staff of this Superior Legal Body, made up of nearly 4,200 professionals, were in favor of accepting average increases of between 430 and 450 euros gross per month that compensate for the workload assumed after the implementation of the judicial office in 2010.

As reported by the Illustrious National College of Lawyers of the Administration of Justice, the majority supports the proposal sent by Justice to the strike committee, which will be ratified today at the scheduled meeting with the department led by Pilar Llop at 11:00 am. It would only be necessary to clarify “some terms of the final agreement”, emphasizes the statement from the professional association.

Yesterday assemblies were held throughout the country in which “detailed accounts” of the Ministry’s proposal were given. Of the 2,013 votes cast (half the workforce), 1,524 were in favor (76%), 421 against (21%) and 68 abstentions (3%).

The offer is quantified in an increase of 430 euros gross per month, as an efficiency supplement, for Justice lawyers where the new judicial office has not yet been implemented. And between 430 and 450 euros gross for those who are part of the three management levels.

For example, for the hundred troops that make up the Government secretariats, provincial coordination and common service directorates, the increase would be 450 euros. For the directors of the common execution and registration services, 440 euros, and for the members of the procedural units that directly support the judge, 430 euros.

The increase, however, is conditioned on three installments: 40% with retroactive effects to January 1, 40% to be received from January 1, 2024 and the remaining 20% ​​on July 1, 2024. The cost of this offer is quantified at 22 million euros per year.

The consequences of unemployment



The agreement seems to come after more than two months of strike in which, according to data from the convening associations, some 356,000 trials and hearings have been suspended, some 424,000 lawsuits have been stopped and judicial consignment accounts have remained stopped. up to 1,280 million euros.

In these nine weeks, the participating groups – the Unión Progresista de Letrados, the Ilustre Colegio Nacional and the Asociación Independiente de Letrados – registered a participation of between 73% and 85%, while Justice reduced the follow-up to between 18%. and 34%. Since January 24, the LAJ demonstrated on two occasions at the doors of the Ministry to demand that they be compensated on the payroll for the workload assumed in recent years; They called for the resignation of the Secretary of State for Justice, Tonxtu Rodríguez, and that of the minister due to her “ineffectiveness”.

During the strike, the head of the Ministry recalled the measures adopted in the last year in favor of the LAJ and asked the strike committee to move away from “maximalist” positions and to present “realistic” proposals. The climax of the conflict took place after the first meeting this year. On February 17, both parties sat at the table for more than 15 hours and rose to reproach each other for maintaining immovable positions. However, the intervention of the Ministry of Finance at the meeting turned the negotiation upside down, which will surely end today the first indefinite strike in the history of the Administration of Justice.