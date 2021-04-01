The judicial setback for the “illegal” dismissal of Diego Pérez de los Cobos has put Fernando Grande-Marlaska in the trigger, very questioned outside and within the Government. The opposition demands his immediate departure from the Executive after the harsh sentence of the National Court that throws the argument with which the Minister of the Interior has tried to justify the decision to dismiss the Civil Guard colonel and, there are even those who are willing to take it to court.

It is the case of Vox that this Thursday presented before the Supreme Court a complaint against Grande-Marlaska, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez; and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, on understanding that there was obstruction of justice, reprisals and prevarication in the case of Pérez de los Cobos.

Santiago Abascal’s formation recalls that a year ago he already filed a complaint for these same events and it was filed for not constituting a crime or providing sufficient evidence. Now, Vox believes that the court ruling proves that the removal of the colonel was “unmotivated, arbitrary” and, furthermore, was directly related to “the request to carry out an openly illegal activity.”

In Moncloa they recall that it is a resolution that is not firm and that it has already been appealed by the State Attorney. Pedro Sánchez, who currently supports his minister, in June linked Pérez de los Cobos’ dismissal with Marlaska’s intention to dismantle the so-called ‘patriotic police’. “Today it should not happen that the Minister of the Interior leaves the Government,” the PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, claimed yesterday.

From Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal once again demanded the resignation of the Minister of the Interior for “arbitrarily dismissing a public servant who chose to comply with the law instead of submitting to political power.”

Other controversies



Liberals have also put the magistrate in their sights for his position regarding entry into flats without a warrant to pursue illegal parties. Its MEP Maite Pagazaurtundúa has asked the European Commission to ask the Spanish Government for explanations for the controversial ‘kick in the door’, which does not convince the purple wing of the Executive by considering that it contravenes “the right to privacy.”

Marlaska’s management regarding the migration crisis in the Canary Islands, which is being investigated by a court, was also highly questioned by Pablo Iglesias’ party and by the rest of the opposition. Like the prison policy of the Interior and the approach of ETA prisoners to prisons in the Basque Country, which has become the battlefield of the PP against the Government.