The judicial expert concludes that the expansion of the port of Valencia approved in 2023 requires an environmental impact statement

The controversial expansion of the port of Valencia begins to anxiety a few weeks after starting the works. The project was approved in the Council of Ministers of December 19, 2023 with the opposition of Compromís-Sumar and with toasts included days before at the headquarters of the Port Authority (APV) by its president, Mar Chao, to the president of the president of the Valencian government, Carlos Mazón, Minister Óscar Puente, the mayor, María José Catalá, and the Government’s thin, Pilar Bernabé.

The six official reports that question the Environmental Declaration, 2007, of the future expansion of the port of Valencia

A toast that can now be choked. And it is that the expert opinion commissioned by the Fourth Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) that investigates whether the approval of the construction project of the new docks was irregular concludes that the works of Expansion require a new Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) and give the one done in 2007. The report has already been referred to the Court, both to the APV and the Comissió Ciutat-Port, neighborhood platform and denouncing environmentalist. Since the APV they have commented on the matter that they have responded to it in judicial headquarters without more concrete.

According to the documentation to which Eldiario.es has had access, the conclusions cannot be more forceful and have led to the aforementioned association has already submitted an appeal before the same court requesting the precautionary suspension of the works until there is a final sentence about The bottom of the matter, that is, if the day of 2007 is valid for the new approved project.

The brief is referred to the report of the Judicial Expert, which proves that the project promoted by the APV “is different from the four selected and approved alternative by favorable day in 2007 and, therefore, has not been evaluated for environmental purposes” . The report gives a series of reasons: “Increase in volumes and areas of action of the necessary dragued; demolitions of the current North contradique and cruise springs; Change of location of the esplanades and dock of bearing and it is very likely that marine communities have been formed in the new habitat of escolleras due to the time elapsed between the first phase of the project and the second ”.





The expert adds: “In the opinion of the technician who signs this report, proceeds to carry out a new ordinary environmental impact assess of a modification as long as the work is new. ”

Ciutat-Port asks to paralyze the works

The Ciutat-Port Commission considers that the conclusions of the expert confirms the challenge of the agreement of the Board of Directors of the APV of December 2, 2022, which was approved by the construction project of the container dock when “an indiciaria test of the significant adverse effects on the environment ”of the execution of northern expansion.

In addition, it justifies the origin and proportionality of the precautionary suspension in the doctrine that the Supreme Court recently applied to validate the Logistics Activities (ZAL) area of ​​the port in which “the normative force of the factual” is invoked, which, according to The citizen platform, “obviously makes the application of precautionary measures that, if they are not requested and agreed, will lead to the consolidation of the work executed and completed before concluding the last instance of the process, although there is a vice of nullity in the act of origin ”.

In addition, it accredits the “appearance of good right” requirement for this type of precautionary measures in the judgment issued by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid in April 2024 by which the condition of the substantive body of the APV project is transferred to Ports of the State: “After this sentence the demonstration of unnecessariety to submit to day the construction project” issued in a certificate by an APV technician has become “in a null full right for having been issued by manifestly incompetent body.”

As this newspaper has been informing, the project is wrapped in a controversial sound due They have introduced since then and the effects it will have on the city. A day questioned by six official reports. Citizen and Ecologist Associations, grouped in the Comissió Ciutat-Port oppose the extension, which will execute the MSC shipping company. Compromís-Sumar, with Vice President Yolanda Díaz at the head, has unmarked the approval of the project.

The TSJ asks for an opinion that determines whether the expansion of the port of Valencia has adverse environmental effects



The Council of Ministers approved on December 19, 2023, approved with the solo vote of the Socialists an infrastructure that will have a cost of more than 660 million euros for public coffers and that will mean the construction of a new container terminal Of 136 hectares of surface with capacity to move five million containers, that is, it will allow the port of Valencia to double its capacity and exponentially increase its activity in terms of ship trafficking and heavy vehicles. The works officially started on October 17 with the dredging of the access channel and the demolition of a contradique. The terminal that will execute and explode TIL, MSC subsidiary, with an additional investment of 1.5 billion euros, will have a railway terminal to give part of its train containers and will be electrified.