The Nazi past haunts Helmut Oberlander, 97, and also Canada. The North American country fought Adolf Hitler’s regime in World War II and received thousands of people who survived the barbarism, but it also became a refuge for some Nazi executioners and collaborators. Oberlander is one of them; at the moment, the last known living in the country for his long battle to avoid deportation. Although he has never been formally charged with a crime, authorities point him out for his membership in a Nazi death squad that killed at least 20,000 people. Seven decades later, in a late and erratic judicial process, the Canadian Immigration and Refugee Commission must now decide on his possible deportation after his citizenship was revoked in 2018.

Helmut Oberlander (1924, Halbstadt, Ukraine) arrived in Canada with his wife Margret in 1954 and obtained Canadian citizenship in 1960. The couple has two daughters and settled in Waterloo (Ontario), where they managed to achieve a comfortable economic situation thanks to activities in the real estate sector. But his placid life was interrupted in 1995, when the Royal Mounted Police opened an investigation into Oberlander’s membership of a Nazi unit between 1941 and 1943 (Einsatzkommando) made up of members of the SS and the Gestapo who operated in areas of the former Soviet Union and killed thousands of civilians.

After decades of silence, Helmut Oberlander said he was forced to join this unit at the age of 17 and that defecting would have resulted in his execution. He also claimed that he performed non-violent tasks, mainly as a translator. He has not been prosecuted, but the Canadian authorities tried to withdraw his citizenship for having hidden his membership in the extermination group. A 2018 Federal Court document states: “In 1943 or 1944, Oberlander became an infantryman in the German Army.”

As early as 2000, in Canada’s first attempt to cancel his citizenship, Judge Andrew MacKay held that there was no evidence of his involvement in the massacres, but that he had concealed his past and that, despite knowing the brutality of the Einsatzkommando, was an accomplice for his tasks in the unit. “My father has been a responsible and respectful citizen of the laws of this country, he has created many jobs and has contributed to the community,” said Irene Rooney, one of his daughters, in a meeting with a parliamentary committee on Citizenship and Immigration in April 2005. Oberlander’s attorneys had the decision overturned three times, but Judge Michael Phelan rendered a final ruling in September 2018.

Oberlander and his attorneys sought to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. However, the request was denied in December 2019, thus opening the door to deportation – the authorities have not officially said which country it would be to; He lost German nationality when acquiring Canadian. Since then, the defense has wanted to stop the expulsion of Oberlander, arguing that his high age and diminished mental faculties represent an “abuse in the procedure”. In a new chapter of this plot, in February of this year they achieved a temporary suspension on an order that expired on March 19. Ron Poulton, Oberlander’s main lawyer, requested a day before the permanent annulment of the procedure: “We have discovered evidence that was in the hands of the Government for years and to which we did not have access even though it was our right,” said Poulton in statements to CBC channel, although without going into details. Next Tuesday a new hearing is scheduled.

For Michael Levitt, president of Friends of the Simon Wiensenthal Center, Oberlander “has abused” the legal system and “eluded justice for too long”, and considers his case to be “shameful and disrespectful to the memory of those who suffered and lost their lives. at the hands of the Nazis ”. The co-president of the consultative center for Jewish and Israeli relations, Pinchas Gutter, has asked, for his part, the Government of Canada to carry out the deportation. “We are deeply saddened that Nazi war criminals continue to evade justice by hiding their past. Oberlander served in a Nazi death squad and lied to obtain Canadian citizenship, ”he said in a statement.

According to calculations by historian Howard Margolian, some 2,000 Nazi criminals and collaborators arrived in Canada between 1946 and 1956, most from Ukraine, Lithuania and Hungary. In 1987, the government of Brian Mulroney modified the penal code so that Canada could prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity committed abroad in its territory after the country was singled out for not making efforts to prosecute these cases. In 2000, the country adopted the law on war crimes and crimes against humanity, after ratifying the Rome Statute.

So far only two processes have been held based on this rule, both related to the genocide in Rwanda. Regarding the Nazi cases, Michael Seifert, a former SS member who arrived in Canada in 1951, was extradited to Germany in 2007, and László Csatáry, a member of the Hungarian police who participated in the transfer of some 15,000 Jews to Auschwitz, lost Canadian citizenship in 1997; died in Budapest in 2013.

Other cases show the reverse of the medal. Vladimir Katriuk, a former SS, died in 2015 at the age of 93 in Ormstown (Quebec). He never appeared before a judge. For her part, Wasyl Odynsky, a former guard in the Trawinki concentration camp (Poland), died in 2014 in Scarborough (Ontario) at the age of 90. A Canadian court in 2009 rejected an application to withdraw his citizenship. According to the Ministry of Justice, the Helmut Oberlander case is the only one related to World War II that remains open. The outcome is pending.