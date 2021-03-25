Under the tent that all powers had to start from popular sovereignty, the trap was introduced, consisting of the government in turn squatting the CGPJ

A few days ago my friend and fellow countryman Carlos Pinilla wrote in this same newspaper an article that he labeled as ‘The independence of the toga’, in which he very lucidly argued that judicial independence is essential for the normal development of democracy. In addition to subscribing to all of your reflections, I want to connect