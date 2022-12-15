Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez, in Managua last May. Jorge Torres (EFE)

The Daniel Ortega regime has formalized the capture of Bishop Rolando Álvarez by filing charges of conspiracy to undermine national integrity and propagation of false news to the detriment of the Nicaraguan State and society. The judiciary, controlled by the ruling party, formally admitted the accusations of the Prosecutor’s Office, decreed house arrest, assigned him a public defender and scheduled the next hearing for January 10. The priest Uriel Antonio Vallejos, whose whereabouts are unknown, is also accused in the same case. The resolution marks the umpteenth onslaught of Sandinismo against the Catholic Church and certifies the objective of Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, to persecute all critical voices, including religious ones.

Álvarez is the bishop who is most critical of the regime and its drift. He was captured on August 19 in his city, Matagalpa (the seventh largest in the country, in the center), after five days of a police siege of the curia where he was held captive with eight priests and collaborators. Later, he was transferred to the home of relatives under government control. He remained deprived of his liberty without formal charge for almost four months.

Last October, Ortega lashed out hard against the Catholic Church, accusing the institution of being a “dictatorship” and practicing a “perfect tyranny” and even of having used its bishops in Nicaragua to conspire and carry out a coup. Those attacks coincided with the capture of Enrique Martínez Gamboa, the eleventh Catholic priest the regime had captured in less than six months. Álvarez is, by far, the highest-ranking religious representative in that group.

The police state established by Ortega and Murillo has not been limited in recent months to the arrest of priests, but has also boycotted processions and Catholic activities, such as in the city of Masaya, one of the hardest hit by paramilitary repression in 2018. Despite this, the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference (CEN) has been especially tepid in responding to the harassment. August 20 was the only occasion that the Catholic body expressed its rapprochement and “deep sorrow” for the situation of Monsignor Álvarez. A month later, Pope Francis confirmed that there was a dialogue with Nicaragua, but so far the regime has blown up all the bridges built by the international community.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.