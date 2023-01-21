The intention of the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office take legal action against the current Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, for alleged illegal actions during his period as head of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig) –an anti-mafia organization created hand in hand with the UN– unleashed a diplomatic storm between the two countries and put Guatemala at the center of criticism from the international community for the democratic setbacks denounced by international organizations and NGOs.

Velásquez, who was in charge of Cicig between 2013 and 2019, and the former attorney general of that country Thelma Aldana, are accused of irregularly endorsing protected witness agreements for three former Odebrecht directors, for which the prosecution indicates that they could incur in the crimes of illicit association, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

Since the previous government of Jimmy Morales, in 2018, Velásquez was declared ‘persona non grata’ and was prohibited from entering the country under the argument that the Colombian “attacked public order and security and affected governance, institutions, justice and peace.”

In the same vein, the Guatemalan Foundation Against Terrorism (FCT) pointed out that Cicig violated its mandate, persecuted army veterans and abused its power by intervening in issues related to the armed confrontation.

“Cicig violated the agreement that gave it life. There is a conspiracy against the stability of our country that is being forged from Washington by Iván Velásquez and by Thelma Aldana,” said Ricardo Méndez, director of the FCT before a congressional commission.

The announcement of justice provoked an immediate diplomatic crisis which caused Colombian President Gustavo Petro to call his ambassador in the Central American country for consultations, an equivalent response from the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry and a tense exchange of messages through social networks and the media with the President Alejandro Giammattei, who proposed dealing with the differences with Bogota at this week’s Celac summit in Buenos Aires.

The scandal reached the point that the UN came out to warn that the agreed immunity of the Cicig members should be respected, to which Giammattei qualified that he would be investigated but not prosecuted.

The announcement caused a stir, since the minister – who in Colombia has also held controversies with Álvaro Uribe and with sectors close to the former president – ​​is noted for his “historical character in Guatemala”, according to what Ana María Méndez, director for Central America from the Washington Office on Latin American Affairs (Wola).

During his period, Cicig dismantled more than 50 illegal corruption structures within the State, being the case of former president Otto Pérez (2012-2015), who today is serving a 16-year prison sentence for customs fraud, the most prominent in his resume.

“In 2006, it was the same State of Guatemala that requested the intervention of the United Nations by acknowledging that there was a failed state, a state taken over by illegal networks. Guatemala recognized its technical incapacity and its lack of independence to be able to investigate and dismantle these networks that had infiltrated the upper echelons of power, giving way to the creation of Cicig. Velásquez played a very important role in dismantling these networks,” Méndez explains in this regard.

There is an offensive against all those people who have participated in denunciations of corruption cases

Hence, the case has been branded as a “political persecution” against former members of the Commission, several of them already accused of abuse of authority and other crimes by the prosecution.

“This cannot be understood as an isolated action. There is a prosecutor’s office that has excessive powers, a prosecutor’s office that is not independent of the Executive power, as in theory the Constitution says. Here there is an offensive against all those people who have somehow participated in investigations and denunciations of corruption cases”, says Mauricio Jaramillo, a doctor in Political Science.

Democracy in crisis?

But while President Giammattei assures that there is no such persecution and points out that in his country “there is authentic freedom between State powers”, international analysts and reports contradict him.

The 2022 report by the organization Human Right Watch (HRW), for example, points out that “the government and the Attorney General’s Office have undermined judicial independence and human rights guarantees in an apparent attempt to avoid accountability for widespread corruption.”

Giammattei has promoted a significant setback in terms of democracy

Added to this is the fact that last year the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights included Guatemala on its list of countries where serious and systematic violations of human rights have been recorded, noting that this nation is experiencing a “progressive weakening of the institutional framework democratic”.

at the time, the country fell from 136th place in 2016 to 150th in 2021 in the Transparency International corruption perception index due to a deterioration that began in the management of Otto Pérez and worsened with Giammattei, accused among other things of receiving bribes from Russian businessmen in a concession on the border with Honduras.

“Since taking office in January 2020, the Giammattei government has promoted a significant setback in terms of democracy. In three years, we have seen how a fractured governance has allowed the lack of guarantees of judicial independence and the rule of law, blockades of high-profile corruption investigations, and arbitrary processes against critics (including the independent press),” he told her. Valeria Vásquez, analyst for Central America at Control Risks, told this newspaper.

Demonstrations against the government of Alejandro Giammattei (archive photography).

For Vásquez, the current government already controls all state institutions. In May 2022, for example, the president renewed the mandate of Consuelo Porras, current attorney general, despite being accused by the US State Department of obstructing and undermining “anti-corruption investigations in Guatemala for the purpose of protecting its political allies.”

In another event, and after the abrupt dismissal of Juan Francisco Sandoval, Porras appointed Rafael Curruchiche in 2021 as head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity, a character who appears on the US Engel List, like the prosecutor Generally, for creating false cases to make illegitimate accusations.

In July of last year, in addition, the Guatemalan Congress appointed José Alejandro Córdova as the new attorney for Human Rights –an ally of the Giammattei government who is also accused of corruption–, while the Supreme Court of that country remains with the same magistrates since 2019 even though his term expired that year.

That person who dares to investigate, to denounce, to report on sensitive crimes of corruption, what they do is send the entire establishment

Said capture of the institutions, says Jaramillo, has allowed that today in Guatemala there is an offensive and a strategy to criminalize opponents. “They go for everyone. The message is clear: what they do is send the entire establishment, including the prosecutor’s office, to the person who dares to investigate, denounce, or report on sensitive crimes of corruption ”, he points out.

And it is that the accusation against Velásquez is not the only one of its kind. Judge Erika Aifán, who had dedicated herself to the highest cases of corruption and organized crime in the country and who claimed to be investigating complaints against the president himself, ended up in exile in 2022 after the Public Ministry opened a series of investigations in his against.

Like her, in the last seven years at least 86 judges, prosecutors, officials or journalists have faced criminal proceedings, have been dismissed or have ended up in exile, according to data compiled by the Guatemalan news agency Ocote.

José Rubén Zamora, journalist and president of the morning paper elPeriódico, was arrested in July 2022.

Figures revealed this week by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also maintain that between 2021 and 2022 there was an increase of more than 70 percent in the number of justice officials who were subjected to intimidation and criminal proceedings for their work. about corruption or human rights violations.

This criminalization ended up extending to the press sector. Since the beginning of the Giammattei period in 2020, the Association of Journalists of Guatemala (APG) has registered 404 attacks and limitations against the press: 149 in 2020, 135 in 2021, 117 in 2022, and 3 in the first two weeks of 2023.

According to the APG, in 2022 there were 36 cases of obstruction of the source, 16 threats, 16 cases of intimidation, 12 cases of judicial harassment, 10 defamation, among others. The best known is the journalist José Rubén Zamora, main critic of the government and president of ElPeriódico, accused of money laundering and influence peddling and who has already spent more than five months in prison. Zamora is joined by journalists Juan Luis Font or CNN en Español correspondent Michelle Mendoza. Both in exile for harassment and threats.

On the occasion of the 3rd year of the government of Alejandro Giammattei, the APG Press Freedom Commission denounces the repeated actions of the public power to censor, criminalize and attack journalists and media critical of the current authoritarian regime. pic.twitter.com/jNiJhQiC8y – Guatemalan Journalists Association (APG) (@APG_1947) January 14, 2023

According to the Unit for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders of Guatemala, in addition, during the government of the current president there have been 2,260 attacks against human rights defenders.

“What we see in Guatemala is directed at what was lived in Nicaragua years ago. It is too soon to compare Guatemala with Nicaragua, especially since Guatemala has elections in a few months and a lot will depend on who wins. But it’s definitely going that way, especially since problems of lack of judicial independence, corruption and weak governance are deeply embedded in the political system”, says the analyst Vásquez.

Against this backdrop – in which investigations and corruption will play a key role – Guatemala will face the last stage of Giammattei’s term this year and an intense campaign for Congress, municipal mayors and the next occupant of the National Palace of the Culture, headquarters of the executive in Guatemala City, as of 2024.

