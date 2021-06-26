“For a reason, court-appointed courts are legion.” Juan Carlos Bautista

Morality, said Oscar Wilde, is the attitude we adopt towards people that we personally dislike. In them we condemn ipso fact what in others we find forgivable, innocent or even sympathetic. “It is not the same!”, We will flinch, if someone claims it, since beyond data and arguments we are supported by such a deep outrage that it does not admit opinions to the contrary. Whoever defends or tries to understand whom we have already branded as immoral will have to be his accomplice or his soul mate. And to hell he will go, as far as one is concerned.

We are all a bit judgmental, at least in a tentative degree, but there are those who abuse the resource, because it not only serves to easily land certain ill-loved ones, but incidentally to gain the authority to continue snooping in the lives of others. And if it is true that whoever shares and shares had the best part, just imagine the amount of automatic privileges to which those who distribute prestige and moral ruins according to their personal list of undesirables will become a creditor. For a reason, court-appointed courts are legion and they never just go out of style.

For the moralists of the moment – for the redundancy, Wilde would insist – hell on Earth is discredit. Once your name appears on the lists of the moral credit bureau, their officious administrators want no one else to dare to believe in you. May all your words be garbage and your tongue distill nothing but poison and as you pass people cover their noses and cover their children’s eyes. It’s a cheesy, old-fashioned image, but these people take it seriously. And how not, if those will be the weapons that they will have to use to neutralize you, so that nothing you say can aspire to be taken into account? How are they going to want to discuss anything, if it is enough for them to disqualify the adversary’s doubtful morals? But why “doubtful”? Just because they say, and if you flinch they will say it about you.

The word “judge” is no less Mexican than the term “metiche.” Both, curiously, mean more or less the same. You deserve to be branded as judgment if you stick your nose in the lives of others beyond your area of ​​concern. The morality of others is exotic territory for those of us who are not equipped with an accurate reader of thought. And even if they could all hear what I think clearly, I cannot imagine what they would do to make their own certain experiences that have led me to be the way I am now, so that they can put themselves in my shoes when it comes to acquitting or condemning me from the unknown pulpit of Morality. And could it be that I will also be able to know their thoughts, so that we have no doubt that those who judge me are better than me?

There is in certain recalcitrant judgments a flaw that invites fanaticism: they are sure of being objective where there is no room for objectivity. They tell us about ghosts, visions and entelechies with such insane familiarity that we can only go along with them or risk being scorched by it. Their morality – what they understand by it, or swear to understand – is the only conceivable doctrine and only by submitting to it can we hope to evade the rigor of its condemnations. Unless, yes, any of these days we commit the crime of falling fat.

Whoever uses moral judgments to neutralize the opponent’s arguments does not hide that he bets his rest on the low blow. You know you cheat, but you are at a disadvantage and you can’t stand it. That is why he appeals to intangible instances, while sprinkling your words with manure and dedicating his best disgusts to you. But anyway, who tells you to argue with hypocrites?

Xavier Velasco