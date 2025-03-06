03/06/2025



Updated at 4:16 p.m.





The trial for the Eldense caserelated to alleged cases of matches of parties by the Alicante club, it already has a date. As ABC has learned, the defendants will appear before the judge in January 2026

Next April, eight years of the alleged matchmates of Eldense will be completed when the Barca club was managed by a transalpine background represented by the Italian Nobile Capuani.

A scandal that jumped to the forefront after a scandalous win (12-0) to the Alicante team in a visit to Barcelona B when both sets militated in Second Division B, the most bulky result received by the Eldense in its centennial story.

Cheikh Saadstriker that in 2017 was part of that squad of the Eldense, opened the box of thunder by denouncing alleged irregularities within the sports costume after that scandalous win in the Mini Estadi. A complaint that led the Manager of the Eldense to ask the Professional Soccer League and the Police to investigate possible amaños of their own players.









The police operation resulted in the arrest of the investment fund representative, the coaches Fran Ruiz and Filipo Di Pierroas well as the players Nico Cháfer and Maiki Fernández, who were subsequently released with charges by the head of the Elda Instruction Court.

Today, date for the trial for this case has been set, which has been set for 12,13,14,15 and January 16, 2026. As accused, Filippo Di Pierro, Fran Ruiz, Nobile Capuani, Maiki Fernández, Nico Cháfer and his brother Jesús Cháfer will appear.