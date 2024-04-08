The judges unblock the signing of the new garbage contract in San Pedro del Pinatar

The Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources (TACRC) has dismissed the appeals filed against the award of the contract for the collection, transportation and management of municipal waste in the town of San Pedro del Pinatar, which will mean that the residents of this riverside municipality will have very soon “with a new service adapted to the demands of the town.” This was announced yesterday by the acting mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Pedro Javier Sánchez, who highlighted “the importance of the resolution” after the meeting held with several councilors and technicians from the City Council to analyze the judicial ruling, which unblocks a situation that kept the awarding of this municipal service paralyzed.

“The renewal of the waste management contract is a priority objective of this government team and will mean a significant improvement in basic public services in the town,” explained Sánchez, who took the baton of the City Council last week, after the surprise resignation of Ángela Gaona.

See also 'The good doctor' season 6, second part: when does it premiere and where to see ONLINE in Latin Spanish? The court ruling “endorses the actions of the municipal technicians and paves the way” for the new service, according to Sánchez

In the press release issued yesterday, the City Council of San Pedro del Pinatar explains that, “in the appeal by Urbanización León y Ferrer – the current recipient of the service -, non-compliance with the list of particular administrative clauses by the rest of the bidders was alleged. , the non-compliance by the winning company with the minimum requirements to hold said condition and that the maximum number of pages legally permitted for an award was exceeded, all arguments having been rejected by the court. The complete dismissal of the appeal, as well as the lifting of the suspension of the procedure, “endorses the actions and assessment of the municipal technicians and paves the way for the signing of the new contract,” explain the same sources.

Among the improvements that will be included is the collection of pruning remains in containers during spring and summer

Likewise, the court rejects the appeal presented by FCC Medio Ambiente against the award of the tender, which alluded to a “material error in the offer”, and confirms the decision adopted by the contracting body. Pedro Javier Sánchez celebrated this decision, “which ratifies the work of the municipal technical services and will result in a better garbage collection service in the municipality and, therefore, in a cleaner and more attractive San Pedro del Pinatar for residents and visitors.” ».

Improvements



Furthermore, the acting mayor recalled that the new contract, which will become effective very soon, will involve the renewal of all containers and collection vehicles, door-to-door service in urban centers, the implementation of the brown container (also known as fifth container), the incorporation of a mobile eco-park, the increase in the frequency of collection of belongings, the installation in spring and summer of specific containers for the collection of prunings and the improvement of the cleanliness of the surroundings of the containers, as well as the frequency of washing them.