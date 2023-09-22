In June, the Constitutional Court halted, as a precautionary measure, the start of the demolition of the entire Isla Marina de Valdecañas luxury complex, in Cáceres, ordered by the Supreme Court in June. In another twist to this case that has been going on for years, this Friday, the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura has ruled an order in which it agrees that “everything that is in structure or is not finished and in operation” be demolished. According to this court, this does not include the infrastructure or housing to which the suspension of the Constitutional Court refers. The demolition therefore only affects the second planned hotel and the rest of the chalets, of which only a few concrete skeletons exist, as well as the completed ones that serve as the developer’s office and show apartment. In addition, the “restoration and revegetation of the area” must be carried out. The execution of the demolition is the responsibility of the Extremadura Government, which must approve a work plan. An appeal for reconsideration is possible against the order.

The demolition must be carried out in an “orderly and scheduled manner with the least damage to the environment,” the order indicates. The works must allow the replacement of the land for a process of regeneration of the Mediterranean forest and provide a benefit for the fauna and flora of the environment.

He resort It is located in the municipalities of El Gordo and Berrocalejo, on an island of just under 135 hectares, and has a hotel and an 18-hole golf course, both currently in operation. Also part of the complex are 185 built chalets, which are mainly used as second homes. Ecologistas en Acción and Adenex, two environmental organizations, denounced the urban plans almost 20 years ago because the facilities are located in an area declared a Special Protection Zone for Birds and is part of the Natura Network (biodiversity conservation areas in the European Union).

During the long judicial process, in which it has been determined that the complex is illegal, both the Extremadura Government – which gave all the permits for it to be built – and the owners have tried to stop the demolition. The process has taken multiple turns with rulings that saved facilities and resources for all parties involved.

Along the way, the Supreme Court made it clear in a ruling in February 2022 that the environment prevailed over the socioeconomic cost that the disappearance of the urbanization may cause, which would cost 145 million euros. The Supreme Court recalled that when the Extremadura Regional Government approved the Valdecañas Island Marina Regional Interest Plan, which allowed the construction of facilities and homes, “it acted as if the protection of the land did not exist and decided to transform the land urbanistically as if it were land. without any protection it would be treated.” It was an action contrary to the law “as the Extremadura Government had not acted as the first and effective guarantor of environmental and urban planning.”

The suspension of the demolition works by the Constitutional Court as a precautionary measure was a consequence of the admission for processing of the appeals presented by the Government of Extremadura, the town councils of El Gordo and Berrocalejo, and the community of owners of the resort. The aim is to prevent irreparable damage from occurring to the interests of the appellants, as could happen if the demolitions begin now and later the court itself considers that, as alleged in the challenges, in the judicial procedure followed in this process some violation of fundamental rights had occurred.

