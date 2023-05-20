Judge Sergio Muñoz during an international colloquium in the Brazilian Senate in November 2014. Geraldo Magela (Senate Agency)

The third chamber of the Chilean Supreme Court, presided over by the influential judge Sergio Muñoz, is considered the most preponderant court in Chile, and its sentences often give government authorities and businessmen headaches. When dealing with constitutional matters, it must analyze key issues for citizens. For example, cases on the right to health, the environment, lawsuits for lack of security, public liberties and, among others, free competition. Several of its rulings tend to arouse passions, both for and against, and provoke legal debates that are reflected in editorials, letters, and columns in Chilean newspapers. This has been precisely the case of the sentence issued on November 30, 2022, which has put the isapres, the insurers of the private health system, in check by ordering them to return to their members excess charges that the government of the president of lefts Gabriel Boric, calculates in about $1,400 million dollars. It is an amount that, according to the industry, it will not be able to afford, warning of its possible end, which could leave three million contributors from the middle and upper sectors of the South American country adrift.

The third room is chaired by Judge Sergio Muñoz, and made up of the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ángela Vivanco, Minister Adelita Ravanales, and Judges Mario Carroza and Jean Pierre Matus. The five members have been appointed by different governments, both right and left.

Muñoz is one of the most influential judges in the Judiciary. He was appointed to the Court by the socialist president Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) in 2005 and he still has nine years to go, until he turns 75. Before reaching the Supreme Court, as a magistrate he investigated cases, including millionaires Bank accounts found for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet at Riggs Bank. He also investigated and clarified the murder of the union leader Tucapel Jiménez, murdered in 1982 by Pinochet’s security services.

Ángela Vivanco, Minister of the Supreme Court in her office in the Palace of Courts of Justice in Santiago, Chile. MAY 18, 2023. sofia yanjari

He is known because he is part of the judges who consider that the law is not applied literally. This is how he expressed it in an interview in 2015: “Today the judge has more background to determine the meaning and scope of the rule. And in this way, I have sworn to respect the Constitution and the living law, not the brief text of its provisions, but what inspired it. Its guarantees, its principles, in all aspects. So if there are some people who don’t like it, it’s unfortunate.” And he added: “This is just like painting. Before it was cave, then in double plane. Then the perspective was created. Later other forms were born, such as realism, cubism. Then it happens that you are the conception of the figure and not necessarily of a form. This is the same. It is an interpretation. Because interpreting the law is an art, it is not a science”.

His name and his room, outside the Judiciary, generates controversy. For example, lawyer Luis Silva, the constitutional adviser to the far-right Republican Party, elected on May 7 to draft the new Chilean Constitution, in his 2021 book Between justice and law. An essay on the judicialization of politicspublished by the Judicial Observatory, dedicated a chapter to Judge Muñoz, addressing his rulings and his criteria on the isapres, from a critical position.

From health to environment

The constitutional chamber is a court that, not only in isapres, but also in other cases, has been running the barriers of the right to health for years. For example, in cases of rare diseases, when high-cost medicines are required, it has indicated in its judgments that the right to life takes precedence, even when they are not covered by the public system, Fonasa, or by the private . As Minister Vivanco explained to EL PAÍS, this criterion has been applied “in cases of people, especially children, who do not have the possibility of accessing a medicine because it is not covered by the system.” “When it is accredited in the process that this person is going to die if this medication is not given, it is given as long as it is prescribed,” she adds.

Minister Adelita Ravanales. Courtesy

It is not all. In the environment, the room has also been ahead. For example, in May 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, he ordered two state agencies in the Petorca commune, one of the most affected by the drought in the country, to supply 100 liters of water per person per day. “Every person, due to their dignity as such, has the human right of access to drinking water, in conditions of equality and non-discrimination; right that possesses, as a correlate, the duty of the State to guarantee access in the aforementioned conditions”, indicates part of the resolution. And, before Chile approved its first urban wetland law, which was promulgated in 2020, the third room paralyzed real estate projects pending an environmental impact study for their protection.

In 2019, meanwhile, it issued a ruling that marked a milestone, when it accepted nine protection appeals in favor of the inhabitants of the municipalities of Quintero and Puchuncaví, in the Valparaíso Region, after a series of episodes of contamination in an area. And it gave the Government a period of one year to determine “the necessary measures to avoid the repetition of contamination events.”

A long history with the isapres

In the case of the isapres, the conflict that reached the third room dates back more than a decade, when Chileans began filing massive protection appeals in the courts against the insurers. Between 2010 and 2022, the Supreme Court has ruled more than two million appeals in favor of affiliates, both for the unilateral increase in health plans and for the application of user risk factor tables.

In parallel, both the first Government of Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014), of the traditional right, and the second of the socialist of Michel Bachelet (2014-2018), attempted reforms to the isapres, but they did not materialize due to lack of agreement political. This, while in 2010 the Constitutional Court declared the table of factors by sex and age unconstitutional and, although it suggested legislating, this did not happen.

Thus, the November 2022 ruling occurred after an avalanche of appeals that were filed against the application of the various tables of risk factors contemplated in the system. This, because in addition to the health condition of the users, they varied according to gender and age, defining the base price of the plans. This meant that, for decades, women and the elderly paid more than a healthy young man. But everything changed in December 2021, when two months after the country’s social revolt, President Piñera resolved to end this discrimination. And, through an administrative circular, the health superintendence ruled that, as of April 1, 2020, there would only be a single table of factors, eliminating the bias by sex and age range.

After that circular, the isapres began to apply, as of 2020, that single table of factors only to new affiliates, but not to old ones. This caused a new avalanche of resources and, faced with this scenario, the constitutional chamber decided to establish a doctrine -something it had already done in August 2022 in another ruling due to the increase in the price of the plans- and ordered the superintendency to find a way to apply the ruling, also favoring users retroactively.

Minister Mario Carroza. Courtesy

Minister Vivanco explains: “There are several reasons to settle. One, when they are massive situations and you realize that the country needs to be resolved, because these are not isolated cases; there is a general problem. Another, because it seeks to lower the judicialization. This is essential because it lowers the costs both for those who claim and for those claimed”.

The judge explains that if the third room has now had to resolve this matter, it is because the issue has not been resolved in another way. “And because there is a principle of inexcusability that we judges have that prevents us from saying ‘ah, what a pity, since it has not been resolved, neither have we.’ If they are arguing that there is a violation of people’s rights, we must resolve that case. And it is resolved in the cases of the hundreds of thousands of people who have complained about this situation. And what is done is that a jurisprudential criterion is established with respect to all these causes, giving an order to the superintendency to order it forward, precisely, in order to avoid that this is a subject of eternal judicialization ”.

A controversy through the newspapers

Due to its scope, the 2022 ruling against the isapres has been criticized by several columnists. One of the most influential is Carlos Peña, rector of the Diego Portales University, who on May 17 published a text in the newspaper El Mercurio titled Poor institutional health. “The ruling, in fact, can be fair from the point of view of each member of an isapre or, if preferred, from the contractual point of view; but it is obviously bad from an institutional point of view. Because? The reason is quite obvious and surprising that it has not been underlined. A basic rule of the justice system is formulated by article 3 of the Civil Code according to which it is only up to the legislator to interpret the law ‘in a generally obligatory way’. The sentences, the rule adds, are only obligatory for those who appear in the litigation to which they end, ”he wrote.

Minister Jean Pierre Matus. Courtesy

In response to Peña, former Supreme Court Minister Lamberto Cisternas joined him, who in a column in the same newspaper defended the sentence: “There was no violation of the third article of the Civil Code. What happened was the obvious: as the problem was common and the solution was similar, the entire system was involved, and that was how they acted”.

But it was in December, a few days after the ruling, when it appeared the first column against the resolution the third room entitled supreme usurpation. Its author is José Miguel Aldunate, director of the Judicial Observatory, a recurring critic of the jurisprudence of the third court. The lawyer points out to EL PAÍS that in the sentence against the insurers, by ruling in all cases, that is, with general effect, “it stops operating as a court of justice and begins to do so as a legislator. And only the legislator can interpret the law with general effects. And he adds: “Although the previous sentences (in other matters) could be described as activist, they still operated in the form of a sentence. But now this is, rightly, the usurpation of legislative powers.

In the face of criticism, Ángela Vivanco clarifies: “The function of the Supreme Court is not to bring down or raise up industries or economic areas, but rather to correct problems that affect people. We cannot and do not want, through our failures, to create industries, make them fall or move the economic rod in one direction or the other, because they do not belong to us”.